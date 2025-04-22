If you’ve ever caught yourself side-eyeing your neighborhood bookstore, wondering if a modern-day Joe Goldberg is lurking in the stacks (let’s hope not), you’re not alone. Netflix’s hit psychological thriller You has left its mark on pop culture — and fans want to know whether the show’s infamous Mooney’s Bookstore is real. The answer? Kind of. For now.

Just ahead of the final season premiere on April 24, You is giving fans the chance to walk straight into Joe’s world — minus the stalking, plotting, and, well, murder. On April 22 and 23, Mooney’s Bookstore will pop up in New York City at 489 Broome Street, transforming the space into the perfect spot for any diehard fan to live out their best (and safest) You fantasy.

Now, before you pack your bags for NYC, let’s clear something up: the real Mooney’s doesn’t actually exist. In the show, Joe Goldberg’s workplace was filmed inside Logos Bookstore, a cozy little shop tucked away on the Upper East Side. But for two days only, this new pop-up will give the fictional shop a real-life address, making it the ultimate destination for fans who’ve always wanted to step behind the glass counter or snap a selfie like they’re about to get caught in one of Joe’s mind games.

And don’t worry — this experience isn’t just for the ‘gram (though the photo ops are definitely going to eat). Visitors can also dive into a literary scavenger hunt for a chance to win exclusive You-themed merch and other prizes. The best part? It’s free to attend, but you’ll want to arrive early because it’s strictly first-come, first-served from noon to 8 p.m. on both days.

For those who won’t be in NYC for the pop-up — Netflix didn’t forget about you. The Ripped Bodice in Brooklyn is running its own scavenger hunt from April 16 to April 23, giving fans another way to win merch and join the hype. Plus, the store is linking up with Tudum to host a virtual viewing party on April 23, complete with a live Q&A featuring none other than Penn Badgley and some surprise guests. Whether you’re a day one fan or just bingeing your way through Joe’s wild life now, this is the perfect way to tap into the action from anywhere. You can RSVP here for the screening and live Q&A before spots fill up.

And while we’re all busy geeking out over Mooney’s coming to life IRL, the final season is already shaping up to be one for the books. Season 5 will pick up three years after Joe and his newest love interest (or… future victim?) Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie, left London behind for New York City. Yup — back to where it all began, when Joe first locked eyes on his original obsession, Guinevere Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail). Now, with a fresh start and a brand new bookstore under his belt (because of course he bought it), Joe’s trying to play the part of a famous figure. But with his dark past lurking and his shiny new public image on the line, it’s only a matter of time before the bodies start piling up again.

So whether you’re planning to hit the pop-up, join the virtual party, or just anxiously count down the days until the final season drops, one thing’s for sure — Joe Goldberg’s world is about to get real. Literally.