‘Moana 2′ Is For The Girlies With Big Age Gaps With Their Sisters

One of the most beloved Disney Princesses, Moana, returned to theaters on Nov. 27 for Moana 2. In this sequel, Moana is once again traveling the sea with an unlikely adventure across the waters of Oceania as she follows her ancestors’ call to save her home island of Motunui. While adventure is a big theme in both Moana films, there’s an obvious and lovable change in Moana 2. It’s the addition of Moana’s younger sister, Simea, who is cute, feisty, and only three and a half years old. The large age gap between Moana and Simea isn’t often depicted in the media, but this complex relationship deserves to be explored.

Unlike typical sibling relationships, people like Moana and Simea didn’t grow up together and are instead in different eras of life. Moana and Simea are obviously very close, calling each other “Big Sis” and “Little Sis” and constantly swapping affection. However, their difference in age makes it difficult for Simea to understand why Moana has to continue leaving the island, which causes Moana to feel guilty and Simea to miss her big sister and feel left behind.

I came back to my hometown the weekend of Nov. 29 to visit my family. I’m the oldest of five children and to fulfill my big sister duties that I miss so much while I’m away at school, I took my youngest sister, Grace, to see Moana 2 in theaters. During the movie, there were many touching moments between Simea and Moana, like Simea trying to sneak onto Moana’s voyager canoe and Moana carrying Simea on her hip around the island. Simea looks up to Moana and wants to be just like her. These scenes paralleled the dynamic I have with Grace who’s 9 years old, almost 12 years my junior. I remember carrying Grace around as a baby, just as Moana does with Simea, and taking her to various mirrors around the house and saying “Look, that’s you!” Throughout the film, I thought I was the only one who noticed the relatability, but Grace continuously tapped me and said, “That’s me and you!” while the scenes of Moana and Simea played. She even went as far as to call me Moana the rest of the night.

Among the wholesome moments of sisterly care and love, Moana 2 did a great job at capturing the older sister guilt that comes with wanting to be there for your little siblings while simultaneously needing to commit to the next chapters of your life. For example, Moana had to leave home again to save her island and follow her ancestors’ call, as a way-finder. In Moana’s new solo ballad called “Beyond,” she goes back and forth on pursuing her future exploring the sea or preserving herself and her relationships that exist on the island. She sings, “Can I go beyond? If I’m not here to hold her hand, will she grow to understand?” This reminded me of when I was deciding to leave home for university. I knew it had always been my dream and I desired that freedom and independence, but at the same time, I worried about leaving my younger siblings behind — especially Grace. When I was mourning being away from home throughout my transition, the adjustment was hard and I missed my “Lil Sis.”

I’m not alone in feeling represented by the depiction of an older sister with a much younger sibling who doesn’t fully understand everything but who must be looked after and cherished, as they won’t be young and innocent forever. Many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the relationship between Moana and Simea and the way it accurately represents the relationship for sisters with large age gaps.

Clearly, Disney Studios knows how to effectively and cleverly portray sisterhood, as Frozen and Frozen 2 were also thoughtful reflections on the power of sisterly love. All in all, Moana 2 was a refreshing look into the unique relationship that exists between sisters who are decades apart.