Katelyn Zach isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and she’s chosen to get loud about politics. “I’m not seeing anybody else step up,” Zach, 25, tells Her Campus. “I’m young and I’m tired of the political discourse that has [been happening] since I was born. I want to be a part of that change.” That’s why she’s running to represent Missouri House District 133 and all of its nearly 40,000 residents.

Zach isn’t originally from the district she’s running to represent, or even the state she’s running in, for that matter. She was born in Topeka, Kansas, and moved to the Springfield area to attend Drury University for political science. But after earning her bachelor’s degree in 2024, she decided to make Springfield her home. “I love Springfield,” she says. “I didn’t think I would when I first moved here, but now, I refuse to leave. It [has a] very hometown feel for me. I think there’s just a really big support system here in Springfield. I see a lot of potential for good change.”

Courtesy of Katelyn Zach

During her time in Missouri, Zach has immersed herself in the state’s politics, working on Crystal Quade’s governor campaign and Jeremy Dean’s 2024 state representative race, as well as serving as a legislative assistant for multiple Missouri reps. Through these roles, Zach established a foundation for a political career of her own — but it was a specific event that gave her the motivation to actually run.

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Missouri became the first state to ban nearly all abortions with one of the strictest trigger laws in the country. However, in 2024, Missourians voted to overturn the ban, a huge boon for the pro-choice movement. But that wasn’t the end of the saga: In 2025, a new abortion ban amendment was proposed in response — sponsored by none other than the current representative of Zach’s district, Melanie Stinnett.

“My current representative is the reason that I decided to run,” Zach says. “As someone who’s had to use reproductive healthcare in the past, I felt betrayed.” The abortion ban amendment will be on the ballot for Missouri’s general election (Nov. 3) — the same ballot Zach hopes to be on as the Democratic candidate for her district, should she make it through the state’s Aug. 4 primary.

In addition to reproductive rights, Zach’s campaign places a huge emphasis on representation. The average age in District 133 is 32 years old, with an average income of $27,000 per capita. Zach thinks it’s time for that to be reflected in the legislature. “We have constantly been represented by people who have a higher income and are above the age of 40. As someone who is working class — I’m on my lunch break right now as we do this interview — I’m someone who lives paycheck to paycheck,” Zach, an administrative assistant at a local nonprofit, says. “When we are constantly represented by people who make more money than the average person in the district, everyone else is left behind.”

Courtesy of Katelyn Zach

If elected, Zach will be one of the youngest state representatives — and one of less than 50 female state reps — in Missouri. She doesn’t take this lightly. “I don’t think [Gen Z is] represented enough,” she says. “As females and as Gen Z … our voices need to be heard in a time when people refuse to unlearn their bad habits to make society better.”

Regardless of the election’s outcome, Zach hopes her campaign is making an impact. “I just hope young girls know that we don’t have to bow down to the system of patriarchy,” she says. “We are able to make that space for ourselves.”

With her strong personality and a laser-focus on her goals, Zach is ready to work hard to make a difference — even if she makes some waves in the process. “I’m a very blunt person, I do not hold back, and I’ve been called names because of that,” she says. “But those names don’t define who I am when I’m working for good change.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What are the top three issues you’re running on?

Affordable housing, reproductive healthcare, and public education.

Favorite meal of the day?

Probably breakfast.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Springfield?

Oh, I have so many. Probably Van Gogh’s. It’s a Dutch restaurant.

What’s one song you have on repeat while on the campaign trail?

“Innerbloom” by Rüfüs Du Sol.

Go-to coffee order?

Iced vanilla latte or vanilla cold brew.

Favorite season?

Spring.

Favorite movie or TV show?

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Early bird or night owl?

Depends on the day.