Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Meghan Markle attending the 2024 Children\'s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala
Meghan Markle attending the 2024 Children\'s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Culture > Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s Starring In A New Show & It’s Coming To Netflix *So* Soon

Amanda Brown

Meghan Markle is *officially* making her return to the small screen. On Jan. 2, the Duchess of Sussex announced her Netflix series With Love, Meghan on her newly-launched Instagram account, @meghan.

In 2022, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, launched their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which shared a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s royal romance. The series featured commentary from friends, family, and historians and provided some insight into the couple’s day-to-day lives. Now, in 2025, Markle is launching her very own series.

Markle made her Instagram return with a video of her running on an overcast beach and writing “2025” into the sand on Jan. 2. In her second post, Markle shared the trailer for her upcoming lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. She captioned the post, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”

The trailer includes footage of Markle cooking, shopping, chatting and eating with friends, shopping for flowers, and more. It even features a cameo from her husband, Prince Harry.

When Does ‘With love, meghan’ premiere?

With Love, Meghan will premiere on Jan. 15 and will include eight, 30-minute episodes featuring appearances from celebrities such as Mindy Kaling and Markle’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. Markle also features numerous chefs including Roy Choi and Alice Waters. 

what is ‘With love, meghan’ about?

The series was filmed in beautiful Montecito, California – where Harry and Meghan live.Each episode will follow Markle through her kitchen, garden – and even the beehive, as seen in the trailer – as she hosts her friends and whips up some incredible dishes. She’ll also share her tips and tricks for all things related to gardening, cooking, hosting, and more. The series elaborates on the beauty of the little things in life. Netflix Tudum writes, “Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together. Whether it’s preparing take-home gifts for guests or adding a sprinkle of edible flowers to breakfast, it’s truly the thought that counts.”

I know I’ll be binge-watching this new show and writing down all of Markle’s tips and tricks as soon as it drops on Jan. 15!

Amanda Brown is a current national writer for Her Campus, focusing largely on the Entertainment & Culture vertical. She was formerly the Summer 2024 Entertainment & Culture intern, writing about all things pop culture! Beyond Her Campus, Amanda is a sophomore Writing and Rhetoric major with an Honors Interdisciplinary Studies minor at James Madison University. Amanda is the Founder/President/Editorial Director of JMU's Spoon University chapter and the Junior Social Media Manager of JMU's Her Campus chapter. She is also a member of Gamma Phi Beta. In her free time, Amanda loves binge-watching reality TV (especially while drinking iced lattes) and going on long walks (ideally using it as a yap session or listening to music). Amanda loves reading romance novels while listening to Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.