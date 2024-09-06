It’s new music Friday and this week, we have something special as Megan Thee Stallion and BTS’s RM have collaborated on a song! The song, titled “Neva Play,” was released on Sep. 6 and serves as the two artists’s second collaboration after Megan worked with BTS in 2021 on the remix of “Butter.” What makes “Neva Play” even more special is that it is one of Megan’s independently released records from her record label, Hot Girl Productions.

Completed with both of the artist’s swagger and charm, “Neva Play” serves as a reminder of their priorities and what they stand for. Megan and RM are both known for including positivity in their lyrics while giving listeners a piece of motivation. The vibe of the song features a game-like background sound, along with trap-inspired beats. And, the two didn’t hold back on this track, either!

Megan starts the song off with the chorus, “One, two, three, four / Five, six, seven, eight / Let them know we on the way, countin’ zeros every day / You know that we never play, ayy.” The chorus of the song sets up the tone for how the rest of the track plays out. Megan reminds haters that she and RM are going to keep moving forward with their careers, and they are not going to stand for anyone’s criticism.

In her first verse, Megan raps, “Talkin bout, ‘Never been one to play with’ / Money talkin, it’s my first language / Me and RM gangin’, we gangin’ / Boss level, you ain’t even in the rankin (Ah).” Megan is presenting her braggadocious attitude in a way that her fans love, as well as acknowledging her collaboration with RM. One of the more meaningful lyrics in this song comes at the end of the first verse when Megan raps, “They be talkin, I don’t care / Beefin with yourself because you don’t exist in my world.” As someone who grew up worried about what others think, it can become more of a distant thing as you get older because as Megan says, you shouldn’t worry about what others say about you.

In RM’s verse, he raps, “You know that we never play / Yeah, we gon forever slay (Yeah) / Me and Megan on the way / For Asia, man, we paved the way.” The last line mirrors the fact that BTS, RM’s band, has paved the way for other Korean acts and has managed to break many barriers globally. Staying true to his roots, he later raps, “Yeah just bossin’, pour out the sauces in the face of the big bosses / Call me a narcissist, like a typhoon, be an artist and be honest (Right).”

With this amazing collaboration, Megan and RM were able to create something that everyone (including myself) will be jamming out to for any occasion, whether it be study sessions or football games.