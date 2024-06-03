Megan Thee Stallion Has A New Album Coming & Just In Time For Hot Girl Summer

Get ready Hotties! The queen of hype music, Megan Thee Stallion, officially has new music coming our way. On June 2, Megan announced her new self-titled album MEGAN and its release date during her Hot Girl Summer Tour in Atlanta. The singer also took to Instagram to announce the upcoming project which is set to be released on June 28. The album will be produced by her very own Hot Girl Productions.

After releasing her latest single “BOA” and most recent songs “HISS” and “Cobra,” many fans began speculating a new, potentially serpent-themed era for Megan. Her last album, Traumazine, was released in 2022, leaving fans eager for her next album, and undoubtedly the wait will be well worth it. Megan will be giving us the ultimate playlist for hot girl summer.

The album cover itself represents both renewal and rebirth. In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine in April 2024, Megan elaborated upon choosing a snake as the project’s motif, saying, “They’re feared, misunderstood, respected, healing.” Megan also shared her main inspiration for this upcoming album, stating, “I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally.” This album symbolizes a new era for Megan and I am here for it.

Although no official tracklist has been released yet, Megan’s most recent serpent-themed singles seemed to allude to the album’s theme although the tracks differ. In her vulnerable track “Cobra”, Megan discusses her struggle with depression, suicidal thoughts, and both past and current struggles. In “HISS”, the themes differ, with this fierce track showing just how unbothered she is by anyone who attempts to taint her reputation and disrupt her peace. Megan has always been THAT girl.

When discussing how to balance her sensitivity and strength in her interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Megan stated, “I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself, but also true to my message… I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns.” A mix of vulnerable and empowering tracks seems to be what is expected on her new album, MEGAN. Megan Thee Stallion has been absolutely killing it with past projects like her collaboration “Not My Fault” with Renée Rapp for the Mean Girls movie musical as well as her Cardi B collab “Wanna Be.”

Megan has always been known to create catchy, hype beats and it’s safe to assume that her new album will be no different.