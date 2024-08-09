Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi” Music Video Was Late Coming Out & People Were *So* Confused

Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album, MEGAN, dropped on July 30, marking the ultimate hot girl summer release. The self-titled album included the song “Mamushi” featuring Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, which quickly became a fan-favorite.

It’s even sparked a viral TikTok dance, which Megan has posted videos of herself doing.

“Mamushi” in Japanese refers to a small, venomous pit viper local to Japan, which goes along with Megan’s snake-themed tracks such as “Cobra” and “Boa.” The chorus of the song repeats the lyrics, “Okane kasegu, watashi wa suta,” which translates to, “I get money, I’m a star.” The track describes Megan’s journey of letting go of her past in order to prosper in the newfound fame she’s been achieving due to her music. The song has undoubtedly been on repeat for the summer, leaving fans wanting more (especially a music video).

In the midst of the single’s success, Megan announced on Aug. 7 that the song’s music video would drop on Aug. 9 at 10am EST on YouTube and fans were ecstatic. But y’all, that time came and went with no sign of the music video.

Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask where the video and the tweets were hilarious.

Megan. It’s 10AM, Friday, and I don’t see no Mamushi video pic.twitter.com/4jdXaLk8mR — GOLDICOX 📿 (@jstcwarrior) August 9, 2024

KEEP THE MAMUSHI VIDEO THEN IDC pic.twitter.com/fxeA3oc4M2 — chris (@dojoshat) August 9, 2024

Me pretending not to care about the mamushi video so it’ll show up pic.twitter.com/DBYHCUjC5Z — Kani. (@that_trans__guy) August 9, 2024

Uh….Meg where is the Mamushi video 👀 pic.twitter.com/kMhHTkLuaB — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) August 9, 2024

The video finally dropped on Aug. 9 at 12 p.m. EST and it did not disappoint.

Both Megan and Yuki China performed the song together at the O2 Arena in London on July 17 during her final stop of her Hot Girl Summer Tour. “We about to do something real cute for the last Hot Girl Summer arena tour show. We ain’t did this sh*t the whole tour. Y’all ain’t seen this yet. We got a real special treat for London tonight,” Megan said before bringing Yuki Chiba on stage. Megan also sang the song at Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30. ”Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies. If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for,” she told the crowd before singing.

Clearly, “Mamushi” is a huge hit and until Megan releases the music video, I’ll be hitting the refresh button on her YouTube channel.