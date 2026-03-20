The opening track of BTS’s album ARIRANG, called “Body to Body,” kicks off the K-pop group’s comeback with a bang. Most of the song is sung and rapped in Korean, so here’s the full breakdown of what the “Body To Body” lyrics mean in English.

The track begins in English, getting listeners hype, with RM requesting, “I need the whole stadium to jump, Put your phone down, let’s get all the fun. I got my eyes on the row in the front.” Here, RM wants everyone to be present at the concert and enjoy the show.

After declaring that “the vibe is high,” SUGA switches into Korean to say, “Put away the guns, knives, and keyboards / Life is short, empty your hatred.” He goes back to English to say, “It’s big in real life,” then goes back to Korean, saying, “Why worry about pride? Drop it, man.” These lyrics recognize problems with the outside world, but invite concertgoers to “drop it” and “hop in” to enjoy the moment of the shared experience.

We then get into the pre-chorus, which establishes a closer connection with the listeners. Jimin sings in English, “I need some body to body / All of your body beside me.” Switching to Korean, Jung Kook adds, “Hand in hand reaching for the moon over there, you and me, we go on and on.” Before getting into the chorus, he returns to English to say, “Sunrise, but we don’t go home.”

The simple-yet-catchy chorus repeats “Somebody like you,” several times before the start of the second verse.

This next verse focuses more on a more intimate component of this relationship aspect, with Korean and English frequently interchanged. In English, the verse means “It’s so tight, I mean, the relationship between you and me / I mean, our own style / I mean, we livin’ the life / A night where we won’t close our eyes / The surging spirit of the people / Be about it, be about it, be about it / You could see about it or you read about it.”

The bridge ties in with the album title, which pays homage to a historic Korean folk song of the same name. It goes, “Arirang, Arirang, Arariyo / Crossing over the Arirang hill / The one who leaves me behind / Won’t go 10 miles before their feet hurt.” One Genius user @sundaydriver even said, “The traditional korean sample at the end!! i love this album so much.”

After reflecting on Korean history, the song concludes with the outro, pulling us back into the present scene of the concert, repeating the chorus one last time.

Despite the title and insinuation that this song might be romantic, “Body to Body” is actually more about the relationship between the band and their concertgoers — and ARMYs are thrilled about it.