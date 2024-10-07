Liam Payne’s Ex Just Spilled *Major* Tea About Him & 1D & She Didn’t Hold Back

ICYMI, Liam Payne’s ex just exposed him on TikTok, and the internet (myself included) is gagged. But before we get into this, here’s a little background. In May 2022, Liam Payne appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where he made many erroneous statements about his position in One Direction and his solo streams, and gave his tense opinions on his former bandmates. But the moment that got everyone talking was when Payne explained the time things got physical between him and another member of the group.

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage, and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall,” Payne said, but quickly boasted that he told him, “If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.”

For a while, no one knew which 1D member actually threw Payne against the wall. Now, Payne’s ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, has put an end to speculation. On Oct. 5, Henry, who had an on-again-off-again relationship with Payne from 2018 to 2022, stitched a TikTok video that read, “I lied. put your clothes back on. we’re going to discuss who we think threw liam payne up a wall.” While the stitched video played, Henry spilled the tea. “OK, I see this all the time, everywhere,” she said. “I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times, and he told me it was Zayn, so.” Cue the pandemonium. Her Campus reached out to Payne and Malik’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But the exposure didn’t stop there. Henry made a follow-up video on Oct. 6 where she didn’t hold anything back. She shared in the nearly 9-minute TikTok that she isn’t exposing Payne because she wants money, going on to say she’s “never needed his money” and claiming that he didn’t pay for anything of hers while they were together. She then said that Payne “preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and won’t tell on him.” Her Campus reached out to Payne’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. And while Henry’s fine with people supporting celebrities they love, she pointed out that blind devotion will only enable stars to do whatever they want.

@mayahenry Replying to @marie anways sorry for the rant but things need to be addressed ♬ original sound – Maya Henry

“He’s told me, ‘Don’t tell anyone because they’re not gonna believe you anyway. The fans always have our back, we can do whatever we want and they’re always going to defend us,’” she said in the video. “And he’s right… he uses that. You’re defending someone you don’t even know, you literally don’t know him, I lived in a house with him for years.” Her Campus reached out to Payne’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Then came the 1D tea. Henry claimed that Payne “talks sh*t” about his former bandmates but then shows up to their concerts for “his own benefit.” Her Campus reached out to Payne’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. On Oct. 2, Payne posted a series of photos and videos on his Snapchat of him attending Niall Horan’s Argentina leg of his The Show: Live on Tour.

Henry explained that the same thing happened when Payne attended Louis Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future Tour, which took place on the same day her book inspired by her relationship with Payne, Looking Forward, came out in May 2024.

“That’s next,” she said, pointing at the camera, insinuating that there’s more tea to be spilled.

BRB, going to grab a copy of Looking Forward to read up on more Payne and 1D drama.