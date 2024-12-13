The Matilda Djerf Toilet-Scrubbing Scandal, Explained

Just when we thought that there would be no more influencer drama, we were proven wrong. Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf has recently been caught in some hot water due to accusations from her employees at her fashion brand, Djerf Avenue. The majority of the accusations consist of Djerf reportedly body-shaming, bullying her employees, and creating a toxic workplace. Her Campus reached out to Djerf’s team for comment on the accusations, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The first report of the scandal was featured in the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet on Dec. 12, which has since sparked media attention within the United States. After the report made headlines, Djerf told Aftonbladet, “I take the criticism that has come forward very seriously, and want to be clear that a safe and respectful work environment is crucial for me, both as a person and as the founder of Djerf Avenue.”

For those who aren’t familiar with Djerf, she is a well-known influencer with a massive following on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. She has garnered attention for her cool-girl fashion, inspiring hairstyles, and building an empire with her fashion line, Djerf Avenue, which she founded with her longtime boyfriend, Rasmus Johansson. It’s safe to say that Djerf had the It Girl factor when it came to her career, but all of that came to a head when allegations from employees started to pile up.

Aftonbladet reported that 11 employees, both former and current, have come forward about the apparent mistreatment that they have faced from Djerf. One employee claimed that they had cleaned Djerf’s personal toilet and that she frequently had “favoritism” towards those that she admired the most over others. The news outlet featured a picture that has a handwritten note on the door of a bathroom that reads “Please do not use,” which was allegedly written by Djerf herself. Other employees have pointed out that there were times when they would be suffering from their mental health due to the “crying attacks and sleep problems” that became part of their everyday lives. Because of this, working at Djerf Avenue reportedly no longer felt humane for the employers who came forward.

Employees have also claimed that Djerf was shameful towards those who were plus-size, although the brand is marked as inclusive. One employee stated, ”When the pictures were delivered, Matilda said they had to be redone because she looks so f*cking fat in these clothes, so we can’t show it.” The employees claimed the inclusivity within the brand’s mission didn’t feel genuine, and also believed that Djerf didn’t stand for the mission, either.

In an email to Aftonbladet, Djerf openly discussed the allegations that were made against her. She stated, ”If any employee has felt mistreated or felt bad in their role because of my actions, that is something I am truly sorry for and apologize for.” Pernilla Bonny, the COO of Djerf Avenue, wrote in a separate statement, “We take a very serious view of shortcomings in the work environment that emerged in the citations. We are aware that there are areas that need to be developed, including our leadership.”