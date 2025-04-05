Marsai Martin Reveals The Location For Her Next HBCU Cookout

Marsai Martin is ready for summer, and not just because of the warm weather. “One of the biggest highlights [of summer] that I’m very excited about is Sai Summer Cookout, which is going to be in its third year this year,” Martin tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “It’s such a beautiful-yet-intimate and safe world that I’m very grateful that we built.”

The Sai Summer Cookout was first held in 2023 to connect and inspire students from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, the Cookout heads to a new city and blends Gen Z students, local vendors, brand-sponsored activities, and creative experiences together in an effort to meaningfully unite the community. The first was held in Atlanta, and the second took place in Washington, D.C.

Martin can’t wait to bring the community together at yet another Cookout — this year, it’ll take place in Houston, Texas on Aug. 31. “I’m from Dallas, and that’s my hood. All my friends and family are still there, but this time we’ll be going to Houston and give love to TSU, Prairie View, and all the other colleges that are in the area,” she says.

As for the overall vibe of the Cookout, Martin describes it as “joy, kindness, good food, music, supporting Black-owned businesses and opening up minds to a whole new world.” The actress emphasizes her mission to bring HBCU students together, combining the ambience of “pep rally and a family reunion all in one.” Martin says her team is also giving away gifts and resources for students to prepare for the semester. “Everybody is in the same boat, and we are all trying to just get to one place, which is joy and happiness and peace,” she says.

@marsaimartin we really had no idea Sai Summer Cookout Chapter Two: DMV would turn out this fye 🔥! BIG thank you to our sponsors @Walmart @SheaMoisture @prettylittlething + Genius Productions we also want to send a special thank you + shoutout to @Skai Blue Media + Wife of the Party for helping us bring this to life 🥹 + we can’t forget everyone that came out to support, we truly appreciate every 👏🏾 single 👏🏾 one of yall that pulled up—we couldn’t have done this without you! we’ll see yall next summer! #saisummercookout #SSC2 ♬ original sound – Marsai

So, how did Martin come up with the concept for the Sai Summer Cookout? She has her family to thank. “We love to entertain. We love to host family gatherings and just have friends from near and far be at our house and have fun and eat dinner and turn up,” she says. “We wanted to have the energy of [that], feeling family-oriented.”

This Summer Cookout is another notch in the belt for the multidimensional talent. The 20-year-old star is a producer, entrepreneur, creative director, and actress who had her debut in the one and only Black-ish, where she earned 9 NAACP Image Awards and 3 BET Awards. She creatively directed the 2019 feature film Little, starring herself and Issa Rae, and she will also be starring in the new action film G20, which premieres on Prime Video on April 10.

In all of her work, Martin says she’s motivated to amplify Black voices. “My No. 1 question is who is my audience? Who is the person that needs this project in their life, or needs this movie to see themselves in?” she says. “That is literally the first thing that motivates me and keeps me going because there’s always someone out there that needs that certain project or needs that certain someone to have that voice in that platform to heighten what they want to achieve in life.”

With her unstoppable drive and commitment to uplifting Black voices, Martin proves she’s not just shaping the culture. She’s creating a space where everyone feels seen, celebrated, and inspired.