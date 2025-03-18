No matter where Mariah Carey is, she’s going to have her moment. Naturally, every moment she has is nothing short of iconic, and her tribute at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17 was no exception. The musical icon was honored by both Tori Kelly and Muni Long, who gave incredible performances that were among the best moments of the night. But it was Carey’s facial expression during the tribute that has people talking, as it’s since become a viral meme. TBH, I think it might go down in history as the best meme to date.

ICYMI, Carey was honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award, which celebrates her career as a singer, songwriter, and producer who has broken countless charts and records around the globe. She’s one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide and 19 No.1 singles. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Carey’s hit album The Emancipation of Mimi, so it was only right that she received this honor.

To celebrate, Long paid tribute to Carey by singing her 2005 hit “We Belong Together,” while Kelly performed “Always Be My Baby.” Both served major vocals (I personally was sat the entire time), but fans weren’t the only ones living for these performances. The Songbird Supreme herself, Carey, was all smiles as Long and Kelly serenaded her. She was even spotted singing along.

While watching Carey’s tribute performance, fans ran to X/Twitter to applaud Long and Kelly for their incredible performances. However, there was a moment during Long’s performance that truly went viral on social media: While Long performed “We Belong Together,” the camera panned to Carey giving rapper Anderson .Paak the side eye as he sang along to the performance, creating a moment that will probably live on the internet forever.

this gif of Mariah Carey will go down in history 😂 #iHeartMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/AJZsBbd72U — justice (@justicexlambiIy) March 18, 2025

I’m in tears. This look was so Mariah.

Mariah Carey and Beyoncé giving us the best gif reactions of the year! pic.twitter.com/DQZrGTwx4T — 🦋 (@mariahslamb) March 18, 2025

But it wasn’t her only iconic moment of the night. As soon as she took the stage to accept the Icon Award, the singer wasted no time saying, “Is the lighting OK? ‘Cause I don’t like bad lighting.” Naturally, fans ate this up too.

Mariah Carey gifting us with classic Mariah at #iHeartAwards2025: “Is the lighting OK cause I don’t like bad lighting” pic.twitter.com/sNx8vjJJhi — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 18, 2025

Carey then gave an acceptance speech that just made fans love her even more. “Thank you iHeart for this incredible honor. As a kid, I used to listen to my favorite artists on the radio and dream of being on the airwaves myself. Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi of streaming,” she said. “Even now, I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical.”

Honestly, Carey never disappoints when she’s out in public, and I can’t wait to see what viral meme she creates next.