Maggie Rogers Is Dropping A New Album & It’s Coming So Soon

Spring seems to be the season for new music releases with Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well, which dropped on March 15, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter (March 28), and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (April 19). Along with these albums, another musical project is coming fans’ way, and it’s from the one and only Maggie Rogers. The indie pop singer is dropping her third studio album, Don’t Forget Me, and it’s coming soon.

Rogers first released music in 2012 with her independent album, The Echo. In 2019, she released her debut album, Heard It in a Past Life, under Capitol Records, and her sophomore album, Surrender, in 2022. Since her debut, she’s performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live, and was also nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Here’s everything you need to know about Rogers’ new album.

When will Don’t Forget Me be released?

After two years, we’re finally getting a new album from Rogers. She first announced Don’t Forget Me on Feb. 8 on Instagram. She captioned what appeared to be the album’s cover with, “Don’t Forget Me — April 12.” The following day, on Feb. 9, Rogers posted a letter detailing the backstory of the album. She revealed that Don’t Forget Me was “written over five days, two songs a day — three days in December 2022, two in January 2023.” Unlike her previous albums, not all the songs on Don’t Forget Me are taken from personal experiences. “The moments that are mine feel like memories — glimpses from college, details from when I was 18, 22, 28 (I’m 29 now),” she wrote in the letter.

In a Feb. 8 interview with Clash, Rogers revealed that she wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon. “Worn in denim. A drive in your favorite car. No makeup, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and a bottle of whiskey and Joan Didion’s motel room. An old corvette,” she explained. “I wanted to make an album you could belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

What is the track list for Don’t Forget Me?

Don’t Forget Me will consist of 10 songs, including its lead single “Don’t Forget Me” and “Drunk,” which Rogers posted a snippet of on TikTok back in September 2023.

On March 19, she released “So Sick of Dreaming” and later revealed on Instagram that the song was “inspired by a friend of a friend — a really rad person that was disappointed by some dude who thought he was the sh*t and didn’t have the maturity to back it up.”

Songs like “It Was All Coming Along,” “The Kill,” “If Now Was Then,” “I Still Do,” “On & On & On,” “Never Going Home,”and “All the Same” also appear on the album.

Is Rogers going to take her Don’t Forget Me album on tour?

Yes, Rogers is going on tour for Don’t Forget Me. She announced the Dont Forget Me Tour Part I on Instagram on Feb. 22. The North American tour will begin in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 4 and will include stops in cities across the country. Rogers will be joined on tour by indie singer The Japanese House.

# with The Japanese House

May 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival

May 23 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

May 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

May 31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

June 1 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman #

June 3 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP #

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park #

June 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion #

June 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre #

June 11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

June 14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival #

June 16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

June 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park #

June 20 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #

June 22 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park #

Fans aren’t going to want to miss out on listening to Don’t Forget Me when it drops on April 12. In the meantime, make sure you listen to “Don’t Forget Me” and “So Sick of Dreaming,” as well as her previous albums. And if you need a concert to attend in 2024, don’t hesitate to grab tickets to the Don’t Forget Me Tour.