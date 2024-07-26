Madeline Ryan Smith Is Bringing Progressive Ideals To Rural Georgia

In Her Campus’ series Gen Leaders, we interview Gen Z candidates running for office in 2024. This month, Madeline Ryan Smith — who is running for Georgia’s House of Representatives District 158 — shares why she’s challenging a decades-long Republican stronghold in her district and explains what winning could mean for disability rights.

Madeline Ryan Smith wants to shake things up. And as a Gen Zer, Democrat from the South, and self-described “blind woman with a clear vision for a better future” (per her Instagram bio), Smith, 27, is an apt candidate to do so as she runs in the 2024 general election for a seat in Georgia’s House District 158.

Smith’s journey into politics began in the leadup to the 2016 presidential election. She recalls 2014 being the year she first took notice of the shifting political landscape. “I became a passionate progressive that year — not necessarily identifying with party politics, but as a deeply passionate, progressive person,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview.

Embracing this feeling, Smith immersed herself in her local community, questioning why so many young voters felt disconnected from politics. “I noticed that my generation was very apathetic about voting,” she says. “I became really passionate about educating people about civics, why your vote matters, and why it’s important to pay attention to who’s in the White House.”

It was during college that her activism gave way to a political career. After graduating from Pope High School in East Cobb, Georgia, Smith studied psychology and social science at Georgia Southern University, graduating in 2020, then in 2022 going on to get a master’s at the same school.

College was a pivotal time for Smith. She became legally blind at 18 due to a retinal eye disease, and spent her undergrad years learning how to adjust to her new reality and cultivating her dedication to disability rights. In grad school, though, some of her peers recognized her potential and encouraged her to consider running for political office. Having developed a devotion to helping others — and knowing the Republican party consistently dominated in her district — Smith decided to shake things up and run for the Georgia House of Representatives District 158 seat in 2022.

While Smith lost that initial bid — against Republican Larry “Butch” Parrish, who’s held office since 1985 — 2022 was also the year Gen Z was credited for stopping a “red wave.” This was a turning point for many progressives in Smith’s area, including Smith herself, and that has helped Smith stay energized heading into this coming election as she faces off against Parrish once again.

“We’ve got a Democrat running for a county commissioner seat, a Democratic mayor, and half of a Democratic Senate council,” she says. “That’s what drives me politically today and keeps me in the game. I know that the work is paying off and that it’s just a matter of time until we flip some of these seats blue.”

Smith is hoping to win over voters in this election with platforms that aim to bring positive change across the political aisle. Speaking about one of the issues most dear to her heart, Smith shares that she’s seen firsthand how disabled individuals continue to be underrepresented in politics, and also in society as a whole. “I can confidently say that no political party has ever done disability justice and policy perfectly,” she says, stressing the importance of candidates in Georgia recognizing disability policy as a critical part of their platforms. “There’s also a lot of work that we need to do in the state of Georgia as far as disability rights go.”

In rural Georgia in particular, Smith hopes to expand support for Inclusive Post-Secondary Education (IPSE) programs, which provide students with intellectual and developmental disabilities opportunities to succeed in higher education. “We need to adjust the law, because right now, college students [who would benefit from] IPSE programs have to pay extra fees to attend school that [non-disabled] students don’t have to,” she says.

Smith also emphasizes the importance of raising the subminimum wage for disabled workers in Georgia. “[The fact that] we still have subminimum wage in Georgia, where you can pay a person with a disability under $5.50 an hour to do a job, is something I find ridiculous.”

Healthcare is another key issue, as Smith notes how challenging it is for many rural Georgia citizens to find accessible healthcare. In particular, repealing Georgia’s HB 48 — also known as the Heartbeat Bill, which bans statewide abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — is a priority for Smith.

Education is also on her agenda. If elected to the House, Smith hopes to advocate for a minimum starting salary of $50,000 for teachers in the district and to repeal laws that weaken public education in her district.

Smith knows she’s fighting against the odds when it comes to running against such a tenured incumbent. But she’s also confident in her ability to win. “We’re facing an uphill battle when it comes to money in politics, but at the end of the day, a dollar bill doesn’t cast a ballot,” she says.

While her progressive ideals would likely be better received in more urban areas of the South, she’s committed to advocating for those who live in her rural district, even if they don’t always see eye to eye. “It’s about talking to people about kitchen table issues — the things that matter most: ensuring people have what they need to survive, earn a living wage, own a home, and find meaningful employment,” she says. “You need to be able to talk to people. You need to be able to have a conversation with someone with respect like they’re a human being … If you’re unwilling to even have a conversation, what are you possibly expecting to get done?”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Top three artists you’re listening to on the campaign trail?

Beyonce, Chinchilla, and Rihanna.

Vote by mail or in person?

In-person.

What are the top three issues your campaign is focused on?

Education, healthcare, and housing,

What’s your to-go fun fact about yourself?

I’m adopted!

Sweet tea or Coca-Cola?

Diet Coke, for sure.

What’s your go-to snack on the campaign trail?

Chocolate turtles.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets or UGA Bulldogs?

UGA Bulldogs, just because I’m technically a triple-legacy at that school; I just didn’t go.

Favorite Southern comfort food?

My grandma’s blueberry cobbler.