Maddy Westbeld’s “Non-Negotiable” Morning Routine Fuels Her WNBA Journey

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, WNBA star Maddy Westbeld is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

Maddy Westbeld describes her journey to the WNBA in one word: resilience. “That’s kind of a theme word for me,” she says in an exclusive interview with Her Campus. “Especially the past couple of years from college.”

Now a rookie with the Chicago Sky after playing undergrad at Notre Dame, Westbeld is living the dream she’s had since childhood – one shaped by watching players like Breanna Stewart (aka “Stewie”), whom she now shares the court with. “I’ve always dreamt about going pro,” she says. “So the fact that I’m finally here, it’s just me taking a step.”

This step wasn’t taken alone. Westbeld found mentorship in WNBA stars like Jewell Lloyd. “Jewell has been like a big sister — putting me under her wing, telling me, ‘Be consistent, be confident, be patient.’ It’s a process.”

Mental wellness plays a massive role in that process, and Westbeld’s daily life. It all starts with her morning routine. “It’s non-negotiable for me,” she says. “I don’t take that time in the morning lightly. I’ll make my coffee, and then sit, meditate, and then journal… It’s how I stay grounded and grateful.” To Westbeld, coffee is more than a caffeine boost — it’s a ritual. “It’s a hot commodity that’s never going out of style,” she laughs. Her favorite spot? Urth Caffé in Los Angeles. Her go-to order is “the pistachio latte. It’s delicious.”

Her other favorite coffee spot on the road? A Brazilian café in Minnesota, which she stumbled on during preseason. “All the natural light, the good vibes, the food, the energy — it was perfect,” she says. “If I ever start a café, that’s the vibe I want.”

At Notre Dame, Westbeld also became a fashion icon. “I love keeping it simple, classy, elegant — with a little street edge,” she says. One look that made her feel confident: a beige turtleneck with dress pants and boots. “I felt so beautiful in that.”

But don’t let the soft touches to Westbeld’s style fool you. On the court, she’s ready to bring the heat. “I’m excited to embrace the physicality again. That’s what this league does best,” she says. “I want to see what this body of work I’ve created can really do.”

Still, for Westbeld, success isn’t just about stats. It’s about impact. “I’ve always wanted to leave a mark, not just on the court, but in the community,” she says. “I’m trying to plant seeds in Chicago — inspire, uplift, be active and involved.” And when her confidence dips, she turns to her biggest fan: her brother. “If I don’t have it in me, I’ll call him. I’ll say, ‘Tell me I’m the best player in the world,’ and he will — for an hour, if I need it.”

Her mindset moving forward is discipline and trust. “If I can offer advice, it’s this: Listen to that inner voice telling you to do the disciplined thing,” she says. “It adds up.”

The following responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What’s your go-to coffee order?

Honey lavender latte with almond milk.

What’s your main character song when you’re walking into the tunnel?

“Wickedest” by Tems, because she’s just that girl that has great energy. I feel very child-like when I’m listening to the song. It’s got great spirit in it. It’s my fearless song.

If you could trade tunnel fit closets with any WNBA player, who would you choose?

Syklar Diggins, absolutely. She’s got so many parts to her looks, and it all just comes together beautifully.

Who’s someone you’d love to do a GRWM video with?

My sister. I think we look like twins, so I think that would be really fun. We probably would be stealing each other’s stuff.

What’s your favorite quote to live by?

I have a screensaver on my phone right now. It’s a Kobe call. It says, “Block out the noise and stay focused.” For me right now in the summer, that’s what I’m living by.

You can teleport to one place to relax for a day. Where are you landing?

Costa Rica. I haven’t been there yet, but I’m manifesting that it’s going to be a trip very soon, and it’s going to be amazing.

If your life had a title right now, what would it be?

Everything in power, everything in grace.

What’s your favorite fashion trend or fashion accessory?

The little tie moment that people are doing. The little masculine, feminine moment with the suit and tie. I love me a blazer moment. People are really killing that, and you might see that soon in a tunnel fit.

If you could eat a raw food meal for a week, what would you pick?

Watermelon because it’s my favorite, especially in the summer.