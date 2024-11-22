Lucien Laviscount’s Quinn Erotic Audio Is Coming Soon & I Can’t Wait

Calling all audio erotica fans — a new Quinn Original was just announced, and everyone’s already feeling a little, well, turned on. If you haven’t heard of the Quinn App, it’s essentially an audio erotica site that’s my women and for everyone; it’s got spicy stories, guided masturbation, dirty talk, and more, and they often invite celebrities to narrate some of their spicy stories, such as Victoria Pedretti, Andrew Scott, and Jesse WIlliams. But now, we’ve got a whole new guest: the one and only, Lucien Laviscount.

Yup, you read it correctly. Lucien Laviscount, one of the stars featured in the hit TV series Emily in Paris will be narrating his own series on Quinn called “The Regent,” a three-part Original where the main character, Peter Kelly is a suave jewel thief who thrives in 1920s Hollywood. His next big challenge is to steal the ultimate prize: the Regent Diamond. However, he’s not the only one who’s after it, as his competitor, Great Kat, is close on his tail. This enemies-to-lovers and cat-and-mouse story is literally a must, as it’s already got fans riled up. I mean, it’s got the allure and glamor of 1920s Hollywood, and Laviscount will be in it — what more could you ask for?

“Audio storytelling offers an intimacy and connection that no other medium can match,” Laviscount said to Hypebae. “Peter is such a great character to play. What I really like is his quick wit. He’s fun, he’s resourceful, and I love the witty banter between him and Katerina. The playful rivalry adds a fun twist to the story.”

The emotionally charged encounters, the backtalk, the high stakes — it’s got everything to make up a really good spicy romance, and I’m already looking forward to checking it out.

So, when does “The REgent” come out?

Luckily for all of you, “The Regent” is set to stream on Nov. 25, just in time for Thanksgiving (we’ll all be feasting real good, am I right?). If you want to check it out for yourself, you can download the Quinn app or check out Quinn’s website and sign up for a subscription. Easy peasy!

With hype building around Laviscount’s feature with Quinn, the internet is going ballistic and literally foaming at the mouth. And, well, it’s completely understandable. So, whenever you get the chance, make sure you check out “The Regent,” as I promise it’ll be a fun ride.