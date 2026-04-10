The “Loving Life Again” TikTok Trend Is The Serotonin The Internet Needs RN

Ella Langley’s new song “Loving Life Again” is taking over TikTok in the most wholesome way. The song is a single from Langley’s album Dandelion, which was released on April 10, and it’s now the soundtrack to a new TikTok trend that’ll have you seriously romanticizing your life.

The lyric most of these TikToks feature — “and just like that I’m back to loving life again” — is really resonating with people. People are using the song to showcase their happy moments, personal achievements, and the experiences that helped them rediscover how to truly enjoy life again. From big milestones to small moments of bliss, the trend highlights how personal and unique happiness can look for everyone.

For those who want to hop on the trend, there are two ways to go about it. One way is to pair a clip or clips with text that describes your “why” for loving life again. The other way is to put the lyrics from the song — “and just like that I’m back to loving life again” — over clips that show why you’re back to feeling your best. A lot of users are using montages, with old and recent clips to show their growth, while others are simply using a single moment, or a compilation of recent clips that capture the joy in their lives.

If you’re still not sure what to post, some easy ideas are documenting a recent accomplishment like graduation or new job, highlighting a relationship or friendship, or even just sharing the smaller moments, like sunsets and moments with friends that remind you to appreciate life.

As this trend continues to grow, fans have been watching to see if they’re lucky enough to catch the attention of Langley herself. While she’s actively been promoting the song, she’s also been liking, reposting, and even commenting on several TikToks of people using her song for the trend — meaning that if you decide to make a TikTok with “Loving Life Again,” there’s a chance she’ll interact with it.

To give you some inspiration, or just some feel good vibes, here are 12 TikToks from people who are truly loving life again.

Even though TikTok trends come and go, this one is special. While the internet can often feel fake or overwhelming, the “Loving Life Again” trend is a much needed reminder that we should all take the time to appreciate life — and that even the small moments can mean everything.