Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
loving life again
loving life again
@jolenemaxinee on TikTok/@tatymhawkins on TikTok
Culture > Digital

The “Loving Life Again” TikTok Trend Is The Serotonin The Internet Needs RN

Ella Langley’s new song “Loving Life Again” is taking over TikTok in the most wholesome way. The song is a single from Langley’s album Dandelion, which was released on April 10, and it’s now the soundtrack to a new TikTok trend that’ll have you seriously romanticizing your life. 

The lyric most of these TikToks feature — “and just like that I’m back to loving life again” — is really resonating with people. People are using the song to showcase their happy moments, personal achievements, and the experiences that helped them rediscover how to truly enjoy life again. From big milestones to small moments of bliss, the trend highlights how personal and unique happiness can look for everyone.

For those who want to hop on the trend, there are two ways to go about it. One way is to pair a clip or clips with text that describes your “why” for loving life again. The other way is to put the lyrics from the song  — “and just like that I’m back to loving life again” — over clips that show why you’re back to feeling your best. A lot of users are using montages, with old and recent clips to show their growth, while others are simply using a single moment, or a compilation of recent clips that capture the joy in their lives.

If you’re still not sure what to post, some easy ideas are documenting a recent accomplishment like graduation or new job, highlighting a relationship or friendship, or even just sharing the smaller moments, like sunsets and moments with friends that remind you to appreciate life.

As this trend continues to grow, fans have been watching to see if they’re lucky enough to catch the attention of Langley herself. While she’s actively been promoting the song, she’s also been liking, reposting, and even commenting on several TikToks of people using her song for the trend — meaning that if you decide to make a TikTok with “Loving Life Again,” there’s a chance she’ll interact with it.

To give you some inspiration, or just some feel good vibes, here are 12 TikToks from people who are truly loving life again.

@realashleighvlogs

@Ella Langley 🫶🏼 #ashleighvlogs #ellalangley #scottishcowgirl #cavecreek #arizona

♬ original sound – Boca Brand
@kaprilyons

this trend is cute but feeling so happy and thankful recently ✨😚🫶🏻💖

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley
@chameymedlin

I love them sm🥹💛 #daddysgirl #motherhood #marriage #girlmom #toddlermom

♬ original sound – Boca Brand
@madistuckey

From cancer back to living my life #thyroidcancer #youngmom

♬ original sound – Boca Brand
@ellisealou

just day dreaming about long distance being over.

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley
@tatymhawkins

❤️❤️

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley
@breezeinthekeys

it’s starting to feel like summer in the keys and I’m back to loving life again 🤭🏝️🌞 #floridakeys #oceanlife #ocean #florida

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley
@katielynnteaches

LOVING LIFE in and out of the classroom!!! 🩷🩷#teacher #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #teachers #teachersontiktok

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley
@matcha_melodi

I feel alive now 😌

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley
@laurenhunter.jpg

Nothing like the joy of live music and @Avery Anna @AveryAnnaHQ #averyanna #concerts #relatable #fyp #foryoupage

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley
@rachnetzer

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley
@jolenemaxinee

we’re so back baby!!!!🤭❤️ #angelsgame #baseballszn

♬ Loving Life Again – Ella Langley

Even though TikTok trends come and go, this one is special. While the internet can often feel fake or overwhelming, the “Loving Life Again” trend is a much needed reminder that we should all take the time to appreciate life — and that even the small moments can mean everything.

Melina Suarez

ASU '27

Melina Suarez is a culture and style writer for the Her Campus National Website. She is currently in her second year at Arizona State University, majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in business.

She has previously written for on-campus and local publications and currently writes sports pieces for Devils in Detail.

When she's not busy writing and reporting, she's going to concerts, traveling or having a coffee and shopping date with friends.