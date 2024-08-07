It’s Official: Kordell & Serena From ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Are BF & GF

Besties, it’s official: Kordell and Serena are boyfriend and girlfriend! Since leaving the villa, the Season 6 Love Island USA winners have been chronicling their lives in the real world. They are the first couple from the season to make their relationship official. The other two couples—Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig, and Kenny Rodriguez—have yet to make things official, but who knows—after seeing Kordell and Serena’s latest milestone, they might follow suit.

On Aug. 6, Kordell and Serena took us along on a romantic date and gave us a look at their special night. Serena even posted a “mini vlog” on TikTok with a caption that read, “SUPRISE AT THE END my man my man my man my man.” I think we can all guess what the surprise was. The dinner occurred at Twelve Twelve in Santa Monica, and the cocktail menu featured Love Island-themed drinks. I actually can’t take the cuteness.

@serenapagee okay this is def giving more vlog style😂😂 SUPRISE AT THE END😭 my man my man my man @Kordell Beckham ♬ original sound – Ree💓

At the beginning of the video, you see a cameraman filming their date, which leads to speculation that it was filmed for the Love Island reunion. After capturing their dinner date on video and spending time together at a club, Serena ended the video with an announcement — “The most important part of the date we left out.”

The couple then revealed they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, with Kordell saying, “ I asked her out,” and Serena adding, “He asked if he could be my boyfriend.” Kordell joked that Serena first said “No” before she excitedly said, “I got a boyfriend, guys.”

Kordell posted a boomerang of Serena on his Instagram story with the caption, “I just asked her out ya’ll she said yes.” He also jokingly wrote, “Somebody help me.” He even posted his own TikTok of the two getting steamy with the caption, “I just asked her out…she said yeah.”

It’s so lovely to see our Season 6 winners thriving. Hopefully, we’ll get to see the full date during the reunion. We’re on to you, Love Island producers!