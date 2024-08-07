Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Love Island USA Season 6\'s Serena & Kordell
Love Island USA Season 6\'s Serena & Kordell
@serenaapagee via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

It’s Official: Kordell & Serena From ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Are BF & GF

Rachel Armstrong

Besties, it’s official: Kordell and Serena are boyfriend and girlfriend! Since leaving the villa, the Season 6 Love Island USA winners have been chronicling their lives in the real world. They are the first couple from the season to make their relationship official. The other two couples—Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig, and Kenny Rodriguez—have yet to make things official, but who knows—after seeing Kordell and Serena’s latest milestone, they might follow suit. 

On Aug. 6, Kordell and Serena took us along on a romantic date and gave us a look at their special night. Serena even posted a “mini vlog” on TikTok with a caption that read, “SUPRISE AT THE END my man my man my man my man.” I think we can all guess what the surprise was. The dinner occurred at Twelve Twelve in Santa Monica, and the cocktail menu featured Love Island-themed drinks. I actually can’t take the cuteness. 

@serenapagee

okay this is def giving more vlog style😂😂 SUPRISE AT THE END😭 my man my man my man @Kordell Beckham

♬ original sound – Ree💓

At the beginning of the video, you see a cameraman filming their date, which leads to speculation that it was filmed for the Love Island reunion. After capturing their dinner date on video and spending time together at a club, Serena ended the video with an announcement — “The most important part of the date we left out.”

The couple then revealed they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, with Kordell saying, “ I asked her out,” and Serena adding, “He asked if he could be my boyfriend.” Kordell joked that Serena first said  “No” before she excitedly said, “I got a boyfriend, guys.” 

Kordell posted a boomerang of Serena on his Instagram story with the caption, “I just asked her out ya’ll she said yes.” He also jokingly wrote, “Somebody help me.” He even posted his own TikTok of the two getting steamy with the caption, “I just asked her out…she said yeah.” 

@

♬ –

It’s so lovely to see our Season 6 winners thriving. Hopefully, we’ll get to see the full date during the reunion. We’re on to you, Love Island producers!

Rachel Armstrong

St. John's '21

Rachel is a contributing writer for Her Campus under the Culture and Entertainment verticle. Her articles cover trending topics, including new releases, fan theories, and pop culture news. She has been a part of the Her Campus community since 2019, when she started as a charting member of the Her Campus St. John's University chapter. Rachel was also the chapter's President from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021. As president, Rachel managed the divisions of the chapter, gave weekly updates on progress, and led chapter meetings and events. In 2021, Rachel graduated from St. John's with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and a minor in Business Administration. Rachel has freelanced in Digital Marketing and Copywriting since graduating. As an aspiring multi-media journalist, Rachel enjoys exercising her writing skills on various digital platforms. You can catch Rachel trying out new makeup trends on TikTok, watching her favorite shows, or listening to music in her free time. She is passionate about connecting with people through music, lifestyle, and cultural conversations.