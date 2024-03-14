The Lacheys Brought The Drama To The ‘LIB’ Reunion & It Was Entertaining AF

Ya’ll, that Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion was a lot. The highly-anticipated episode premiered March 13 on Netflix and though many fans didn’t have high hopes going into it, this reunion was actually really good. Even the Love Is Blind hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, redeemed themselves by stirring up the drama and keeping the Season 6 reunion entertaining AF by asking all the right questions to the cast and coming with a ton of receipts.

During past LIB seasons, fans have voiced their distaste for Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s hosting skills and even petitioned to have the couple replaced. However, the Lacheys did their thing during the Season 6 reunion. After flopping as host during past reunions, the celebrity couple channeled their inner detectives and came to the Season 6 reunion ready to stir the pot.

Aside from asking the cast questions fans wanted to know the answers to, the Lacheys didn’t hesitate to put certain Season 6 contestants on the spot, which left them (*cough cough* Trevor) speechless and sweating under pressure. Nick and Vanessa also pulled out receipts, including Trevor’s messages to a woman outside of the pods he was talking to while filming and confirmation that Jimmy and Jessica talked in the pods for over 2 hours after he claimed she walked out on him after just 10 minutes.

No crumbs were left once Nick and Vanessa Lachey wrapped the reunion. They did such an impressive job this time around that they’ve since received praise from LIB fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Nick and Vanessa saw our tweets and made sure we didn’t play with them ever again!! This reunion is INSANEEE #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/hfcLja6jFM — lala // (@illcallyouback0) March 14, 2024

Nick and Vanessa redeemed themselves for sure… They did an amazing job. Best reunion of any show I've seen in a long time….And I watch a lot of shows #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/YIc8yCrPeo — Nina Mosley (@msTKbaby) March 14, 2024

Netflix probably told Nick and Vanessa to bring the drama or they fired🤣🤣#LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/mX4TxrtR0F — Miss J (@MsJessieSybil) March 14, 2024

This is what you call listening to the viewers and taking notes cause Nick and Vanessa did their thing!!! I was dying!!! 🤣👏🏾 #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind



pic.twitter.com/8aGVAxmKDR — W E N D Y (@okaywendyy) March 14, 2024

Those who watched the reunion know how entertaining the episode was, especially when the Lacheys didn’t hold back while calling Trevor out on his BS.

Watching Vanessa, Nick and the rest of the season 6 cast jumping Jeramey and Trevor for their lies and bullshit #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/6WL1xIJsIa — BAE Z 🤠 ♒️ (@mayanotlou) March 14, 2024

Nick & Vanessa: What do you have to say about the texts?



Trevor:#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Oy8Aeadanl — BBeyonce’s Weave👩🏽‍🦲 (@dexagraham1) March 14, 2024

Nick and Vanessa tag teaming Trevor with these texts lmfaoo #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/f9Wv678uVL — idgaf (@tfwrongwithher) March 14, 2024

NGL Nick and Vanessa were great hosts this reunion. Top tier was when Nick told Trevor he could leave now. #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/3RzuoQ7inL — Cecilia (@Cecilia_b2) March 14, 2024

Nick and Vanessa also went after Jeramey and Sarah Ann with hard-hitting questions and even held the couple accountable for their actions, which we loved to see.

– showing the TEXTS Trevor sent to his girlfriend through out the show

– pulling up Sara Ann’s video and deleted footage

– asking Jeramy about his ex-fiancé



NICK AND VANESSA DID NOT PLAY THIS REUNION!! BRAVO PRODUCERS THIS IS FUCKING GOLD!! #loveisblind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/xQWRcZK7Iv — zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) March 14, 2024

this reunion is possibly the best reality tv I’ve ever seen. nick and vanessa are doing their jobs and everyone is coming at Sarah Ann and Jeramy with receipts and making them explain themselves gagging literally everyone watching #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/7qvX34aBpo — b (@thatbmyopinion) March 14, 2024

nick and vanessa are actually going in on sarah ann & jeramy #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/JvmgoxJZLZ — christina ‎ (@trulychristinaa) March 14, 2024

Nick and Vanessa are tearing Jeramy and Sarah Ann TF up rn on the LIB reunion..

This is what we wanna see. 🙌🏻 — Cristabel ❤️ (@Cristabellalala) March 14, 2024

It sure seems like Nick and Vanessa Lachey really honed their hosting skills following past fan critiques and tbh, they did a great job. The Season 6 reunion was funny, messy, and all-around entertaining. Now that we’ve seen what they can do, hopefully, the Lacheys will keep this momentum going in upcoming LIB seasons.

Clearly, LIB fans love the drama and if Season 7 has some messy cast members like Season 6, it’s going to be another must-watch journey.