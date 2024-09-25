‘LIB’s Sarah Ann & Jeramey’s Relationship Was Brief But Wild

It appears the spark has fizzled out between Love Is Blind Season 6 stars, Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski. On Sept. 24, Sarah Ann revealed on her Instagram Story that she and Jeremey have broken up. While their relationship has been criticized by Love Is Blind fans due to their dramatic love triangle with Laura, some are still curious to know why the couple broke up in the first place.

Sarah Ann and Jeramey first caught each other’s attention while connecting in the signature Love Is Blind pods. They seemed to be hitting it off pretty well at first, but it turned out that Jeramey had another connection with cast member, Laura Dadisman.

It took Sarah Ann by surprise when Jeremey chose to propose to Laura instead of her. And as the show went on, Laura and Jeremey seemed to be happy, as they enjoyed their Dominican Republic getaway with the other Love Is Blind couples.

However, things took a rocky turn as soon as the pair returned home.

Jeramey’s kickback with Sarah Ann.

While living in the real world together, Laura believed Jeramey was having an affair when he came home one night at 5 o’clock in the morning. As far as she knew, he went out with some guy friends and expected him to be home sooner, as the bar closed at 2 a.m.

Jeramey later admitted that he ran into Sarah Ann at a local Charlotte bar that night. He told Laura, “She comes over to me and is like, ‘Hi, Jeramey,’ hugs me, walks away. I’m like, ‘What was that?’ Then I found out that she’s upset about a lot of things. We hung back and we talked about things.”

To add on to Laura’s cheating speculations about Jeramey, she also discovered that Sarah Ann DM’d him with messages that read, “I wanted to reach out and thank you for the experience we shared together. Getting to know you [and] opening up to you meant so much. I genuinely hope you’re happy. If there’s ever a chance your mind is shifting in your choice, I would love the opportunity to meet you, regardless of whatever way you go.”

With Laura fed up with Jeramey and his love triangle antics, she decided to call off their engagement, prompting the two to go their separate ways.

Jeramey and Sarah Ann rekindle.

In episode 10 and 11 of Love Is Blind Season 6, Sarah Ann and Jeramey were seen riding jet skis together at the cast’s lake party. Meanwhile, Laura was enjoying company with the rest of the cast.

Sarah Ann and Laura also seemingly had a conversation with each other about the messages she sent Jeramey.

The couple Went public with their relationship at the Love Is Blind Reunion.

Sarah Ann confirmed that she and Jeramy were officially a couple during the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. She said that they had been dating for over a year and also revealed that they were living together.

Chelsea Blackwell also gave fans some insight into the pair relationship, stating that they had split several times. However, the couple assured that they were able to work things out, despite being on-and-off.

Sarah Ann confirms that she and Jeramey split in Instagram post.

On Sept. 24, Sarah Ann revealed that she and Jeramey are no longer together in an Instagram Story post. The post read, “I think it’s time to address the end of my relationship with Jeramey. Not that it’s necessary or that I feel obligated to do so, but I’d love to offer my side of the story for those who are curious.” She continued, “I still get a lot of people asking if we’re together, letting me know he is dating other people [and] on apps, etc. For my healing and growth, and because I’m still in the pursuit of finding my true love, I’d like to end the questions and rumors.”

In a Sept. 20 video posted to Instagram, Sarah Ann insinuated that there were red flags in their relationship, as she lip-synced to Supernatural’s “You think you’re funny?”

Some fans have speculated a break-up between these two was coming for some time now, as there were a few clues that hinted at the couple no longer being together.

Since August, fans have noticed that Jeramey deleted Instagram pictures with Sarah Ann. He was also spotted on the dating app, Bumble.

Although Sarah Ann didn’t shared the reasons behind her breakup with Jeramey, fans are left speculating what the future holds for both of their love lives.