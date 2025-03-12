The ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Trailer Is Finally Out & The Internet Has… Thoughts

Attention all my fellow Disney fanatics, our time to shine has come — the trailer for the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake has dropped and we *finally* know what to expect from our favorite blue rascal. In the first official trailer that dropped on Mar. 12, we see one of our favorite Disney duos back together. Lilo, who has been dreaming of a best friend, soon finds one in Stitch, the little blue alien experiment that brings the craziness and fun to her life.

Though the exact storyline isn’t confirmed to be the same as the 2002 animated film version, we can only assume that it will be based on the trailer. In it, lonely Lilo meets Stitch, an alien experiment, after making a wish on a star for a best friend. Like the 2002 movie, Stitch crash lands in Hawaii where we get a glimpse into his true personality as he throws a CD out of a moving car, causing the car behind them to swerve off the road. However, there are also plenty of sweet moments, including one of Lilo teaching Stitch all about “ohana” — which means family, and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Lilo & Stitch movie.

LILO & STITCH RELEASE DATE

Lilo & Stitch will hit theaters on May 23, marking it the second live-action remake film from Disney to hit theaters in 2025, following Snow White’s release on Mar. 21.

LILO & STITCH CAST AND CREW

As for the magic behind the film, A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On director Dean Fleischer Camp is directing while Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch is reprising his voice role in the upcoming film. The movie also stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, and Courtney B. Vance.

LILO & STITCH Trailer FAN REACTIONS

As soon as the trailer dropped, people were quick to share their thoughts online. For the most part, people are excited about this live-action adaptation. One user commented under Disney’s official Instagram post of the film’s trailer, writing, “I know remakes aren’t always going to be the best, and there are a few good or decent ones out there, this looks to be pretty good actually, I’m definitely excited!!!” But despite the lieu of positive comments, some fans still have their reservations.

Saw the Lilo and Stitch trailer and I feel mixed because it does look pretty good and Stitch looks cute but again the OG exists and Stitch is cuter in that so…idk I’m just glad Chris Sanders is voicing him it looks like but I don’t think the live action remake is needed tbh pic.twitter.com/4Aa7K6gL13 — 🦊Jessica the Wild Robot🤖 (@Rozzum1014) March 12, 2025

Disney really needs to step up they’re game.. — Lara Lee (@laraleebaby) March 12, 2025

Lilo and Stitch is my favourite Disney movie so let it be known that I am VERY upset about this https://t.co/M1tj5mcAdh pic.twitter.com/P8SigEWmbW — Ashley* 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AshleysPonies) March 12, 2025

No matter what fans are saying, I’m sure the theaters will still be packed with people once this movie drops on May 23.