Things are looking up for Lil Nas X after he posted a terrifying health update. ICYMI, on Monday, April 14, Lil Nas X took to his Instagram to share that he was experiencing facial paralysis on the right side of his face. Thankfully, Nas has been keeping fans in the loop on this sudden health development, and he made some major improvement on April 16. So, what happened to Lil Nas X’s face? Here’s the full breakdown.

On April 14, Nas shared a video with fans from a hospital bed, where he was attempting to smile and show fans the intensity of his paralysis. “This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he says in the video while laughing. “I’m just like, what the f**k? I can’t even laugh right bro, what the f**k? Oh my God, bro. So… yeah.”

Immediately following the video, fans took to the comments to share their concerns. “Is it Bell’s palsy? If so, that’s not funny. 😢I hope you get better soon. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” actor Holly Robinson Peete wrote. A fan wrote, “Hope it’s nothing serious. Mom had it (Bell’s Palsy) and she recovered from it. Hope you will. Sending healing energies to you.” To lighten the mood and stay true to who he is, Nas provided some reassurance to fans via Instagram story, writing, “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur ass for me instead!” he shared alongside a selfie. “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

Despite not sharing the exact cause of the paralysis, fans started speculating that it was Bell’s palsy, which is known to cause sudden paralysis on one side of the face. Lil Nas X has yet to fully update fans on what caused the incident, but on April 16, he shared in an Instagram Story that he is recovering already. “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle [on the right side] stronger. It’s much better,” he shared while giving fans a mirror view of his current appearance. “My eyes still have to play catch up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good. I’m still winking at motherf**kers like what!”

Although Nas’s health scare comes as a shock, his positive attitude does not. Known for always being his authentic self, Nas has kept a great attitude and is looking toward recovery. On top of it all, Nas has been dropping new music leading up to his second studio album, Dreamboy, slated to release this summer. Once Nas makes a full recovery, fans will have even more to look forward to from the artist.