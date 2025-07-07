The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Leah Kateb isn’t just a Love Island fan favorite — she’s also quickly become a style and beauty influencer icon. “I’ve been loving capris. I know it’s a bit controversial,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “I wore these white capris on my Instagram. They were from my Amazon Storefront, and people were really into them. I feel like they’re so back.”

Amazon is Kateb’s go-to for just about everything, including fashion and beauty, but even daily essentials like supplements and pet supplies. “I have my water on subscription. Like, I’m pretty locked in,” she says. Amazon Prime Day — running from July 8 to July 11 — is Kateb’s Super Bowl. “There’s going to be new deals dropping every five minutes, which I’m personally excited for.”

Though she’s left the villa, fans are still obsessed with Kateb and the beloved PPG (the trio of Kateb, Serena Page, and JaNa Craig) from LIUSA Season 6. If Kateb were shopping on Amazon for her besties, she knows just what she’d add to her cart. “Serena loves really fun jewelry,” Kateb says, and Jana “loves to mess around with skin care.”

Skin care is a shared love for Kateb. “I have been loving face masks and popping them into the refrigerator, especially during summertime. It’s super refreshing and there are so many different ones. I also love the peel-off ones you put on at night and you can take them off in the morning. That’s really satisfying — I make Miguel do them with me, too,” she laughs.

Miguel Harichi, who Kateb has been dating since they met on the show in 2024, will be featured alongside Kateb on the upcoming Love Island spinoff, Love Island: Beyond The Villa, which will air July 13 exclusively on Peacock. The series will follow the cast of Love Island Season 6, including Kateb and Harichi (and Page and Craig, too), as they navigate their careers, friendships, relationships, and fame. “Fans will definitely be entertained,” Kateb says. “I think that people will get to see more of mine and Miguel’s relationship that they didn’t get to see on [Love Island].”

Kateb hopes that Beyond The Villa will help viewers see the cast members as relatable, real people, beyond their stardom. “We are human beings and at the end of the day, this is a TV show, and we all love each other,” Kateb explains. “People can get carried away,” but Kateb assures the cast “all love each other” and hopes viewers can “treat everybody with grace.”

Shop Leah Kateb’s Amazon Favorites