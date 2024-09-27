Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
ICYMI, Lana Del Rey Got Married (To An Alligator Tour Guide)

It’s official, music’s very own Lana Del Rey is a married woman! But her husband may be someone you weren’t expecting. The singer tied the knot on Sept. 26 with her groom Jeremy Dufrene, who happens to be an alligator tour guide. Yep, you read that right.

According to Dufrene’s bio on Arthur’s Airboat Tours, he previously worked at a chemical plant before becoming an alligator tour guide. He now takes up to six passengers on high-performance boats through “the marsh or deep in the cypress swamp where most tours cannot go.”

Del Rey and Dufrene have known each other since 2019 when she did one his wildlife tours. The singer started to tease their relationship in May 2024 when she posted a photo on Instagram and tagged Dufrene, whom she referred to as her “guy.” The two stirred even more dating rumors in August 2024 when they were seen walking hand-in-hand at the Leeds Festival in England

Del Rey and Dufrene didn’t officially launch their relationship until Sept. 7, where they were seen walking together in New York City after attending Lee Foster’s wedding, who is the owner of Electric Lady Studios. 

After news broke out about the couple’s Sept. 26 wedding, fans of Del Rey didn’t waste time taking to X/ Twitter to express their true feelings about this union. Most fans brought some hilarity into Del Rey marrying someone who is an actual alligator tour guide, while including some alligator-related jokes.

Meanwhile, others are in disbelief Del Rey got married.

Despite the hilarity and fan shock, some have expressed their support for the couple, and are happy that Del Rey decided to settle down.

Personally, I’m happy that Del Rey found her true love and I wish nothing but the best for the newlyweds!

