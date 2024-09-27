ICYMI, Lana Del Rey Got Married (To An Alligator Tour Guide)

It’s official, music’s very own Lana Del Rey is a married woman! But her husband may be someone you weren’t expecting. The singer tied the knot on Sept. 26 with her groom Jeremy Dufrene, who happens to be an alligator tour guide. Yep, you read that right.

According to Dufrene’s bio on Arthur’s Airboat Tours, he previously worked at a chemical plant before becoming an alligator tour guide. He now takes up to six passengers on high-performance boats through “the marsh or deep in the cypress swamp where most tours cannot go.”

Del Rey and Dufrene have known each other since 2019 when she did one his wildlife tours. The singer started to tease their relationship in May 2024 when she posted a photo on Instagram and tagged Dufrene, whom she referred to as her “guy.” The two stirred even more dating rumors in August 2024 when they were seen walking hand-in-hand at the Leeds Festival in England.

Del Rey and Dufrene didn’t officially launch their relationship until Sept. 7, where they were seen walking together in New York City after attending Lee Foster’s wedding, who is the owner of Electric Lady Studios.

After news broke out about the couple’s Sept. 26 wedding, fans of Del Rey didn’t waste time taking to X/ Twitter to express their true feelings about this union. Most fans brought some hilarity into Del Rey marrying someone who is an actual alligator tour guide, while including some alligator-related jokes.

Lana Del Rey after her adorable pet ran down the aisle to bring the wedding rings pic.twitter.com/seWKLkUXtf — 布鲁诺 (@bierreuno) September 27, 2024

Lana Del Rey wedding 2024 pic.twitter.com/ltcK5JEa50 — mgr BARTEK CHEMIK (@bartek_chemik) September 27, 2024

Lana Del Rey’s husband’s friends attended the wedding. pic.twitter.com/cfk3aRY5bR — trem ⸆⸉ ོ (@tayrilivia) September 27, 2024

Meanwhile, others are in disbelief Del Rey got married.

lana actually got married 😭😭 i’m speechless pic.twitter.com/GpfP5qldU3 — esteb 🪶 (@zukomaximoff) September 27, 2024

NO WAY LANA DEL REY IS MARRIEDhttps://t.co/8HE2eOwnix pic.twitter.com/1o3WkhMJ2f — Cc’s mommy (@bluckdoll) September 27, 2024

Looking at the 3 photos & 2 videos of Lana Del Rey’s wedding like pic.twitter.com/L0iYzdXM1v — Teagan Smith (@teagansmithhhh) September 27, 2024

lana del rey getting married despite being the poster child for romanticised loneliness. now what divas? pic.twitter.com/rHqOvyHM5s — lara (@lara_del_gay) September 27, 2024

Despite the hilarity and fan shock, some have expressed their support for the couple, and are happy that Del Rey decided to settle down.

turns out she actually is married

congratulations and all the best lana del rey pic.twitter.com/CPUENQTYGC — chicken soup💋 (@doinwhistle) September 27, 2024

Lana del Rey getting married yesterday in that pretty blue bow pic.twitter.com/hSWeEyUQLw — romepix (@romepix) September 27, 2024

🚨| Lana Del Rey has officially married Jereme Dufrene, congratulations to the newly weds 🫶🏻🍒 pic.twitter.com/UW6wLIVX34 — LDR BUZZ🍒 (@lanadelreybuzz) September 27, 2024

Personally, I’m happy that Del Rey found her true love and I wish nothing but the best for the newlyweds!