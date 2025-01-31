Lady Gaga Wrote A Brand New, One-Night-Only Song For The LA FireAid Concert 

The Los Angeles fire benefit concert proved Hollywood can and will come together in hard times. Jan. 30 marked a big moment for the Los Angeles community, as a star studded list of talented singers — including Lady Gaga — joined together for FireAid, raising the spirits of all those affected in the LA fires. Similar to the famous 1985 London benefit concert, Live Aid, the biggest names in the music industry welcomed each other to not one but two stages in the LA area — the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome — in a benefit concert for some of the most destructive fires in California history.

The musical guest list for FireAid included many notable stars from all different genres, including Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Gwen Stefani with No Doubt, Katy Perry, Earth Wind and Fire, and Lady Gaga.

Jimmy Kimmel was also in attendance, opening the concert as well as introducing musical guests. He had the honor of introducing the most highly-anticipated musical guest, Lady Gaga, introducing her to the audience with a “warm and sloppy LA welcome” when she took the stage at Fire Aid. Gaga gave a compelling performance of her most popular songs, including Oscar-winning song, “Shallow” as well as “Always Remember Us This Way,” both from her feature film A Star Is Born. The crowd gave her well-deserved applause for the heartfelt performance, coming right before she surprised all in attendance and viewers watching at home.

Gaga took a break in her act to share with the audience that she wanted “something hopeful” to perform, and continued by saying, “I was thinking about my songs and there was nothing that seemed quite right.” She announced on stage that she had a new song to share just for Fire Aid. You can visibly see her compassion for the victims of the LA wildfires, and shared the message “time is a healer” — a quote inspiring her one-night-only song. She wrote her new song with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, mentioning to the crowd, “It’s just for tonight. It’s just for you.” The song included the lyrics, “All I need is time to leave it all behind.” Gaga’s performance left everyone in awe, leaving all viewers with a feeling of hope despite the tragedies in the Los Angeles community. I think we can all agree a new Lady Gaga song is sure to bring inspiration in any situation.

If you felt deprived of some Lady Gaga hits in the past few years, then same. Her Fire Aid song gave us all just enough to hold us over until our Queen of Camp returns. But luckily, we won’t have to wait too long. Gaga is back again with a new album! Get ready to start streaming Mayhem, Gaga’s seventh studio album, releasing on Mar. 7. The album features 14 tracks, including her latest already-released singles, “Die With A Smile” and “Disease.” She is also set to debut yet another single from the album as well as a music video on Feb. 2, that we can be on the lookout for during a commercial break at the Grammys.