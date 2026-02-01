Timothée Chalamet has been the dazzling star of awards season 2026, and his partner, Kylie Jenner, has been reliably by his side for all of it. The couple has already stunned at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, which has fans curious, will Chalamet and Jenner be at the Grammys next?

Airing on Feb. 1, the 68th annual music awards ceremony is next up in the awards show season cycle. So, why would actor-phenom Chalamet and makeup mogul and billionaire Jenner be in attendance? No, the couple isn’t up for Best Pop Duo (and they should be), but Chalamet is nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which hit theaters in December 2024.

Chalamet has proved to be well on his way in his pursuit of becoming one of the greats this award season, and Jenner has been his steadfast partner. This category has some tough competition, though. Chalamet’s feature in A Complete Unknown is up against F1 The Album, KPop Demon Hunters, Sinners, and Wicked. The award Chalamet is nominated for is announced just before the main televised show, and if won, would call for an acceptance speech, but that wouldn’t take place on CBS during the Grammys telecast. But still, since the winner of this category is still announced on the same day as the Grammys show, the chances of Chalamet being present are pretty high. And if he is there, it is very likely that she will be, too.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

While this is Chalamet’s first venture to the Grammy’s, it’s not Jenner’s. Her last appearance at the awards show was in 2019 with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, who received three nominations that year: Best Rap Album for Astroworld, Best Rap Song for “Sicko Mode,” and Best Rap Performance for “Sicko Mode.”

Jenner and Scott are long over, but public displays of affection at awards shows for Jenner are not. Chalamet expressed similar signs of affection toward Jenner at the award shows they’ve attended together, with Chalamet giving Jenner shout-outs in his acceptance speeches at both the 2026 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. “For my parents, for my partner, I love you, thank you so much,” Chalamet said.

It is still not confirmed if the couple will be in attendance at this year’s Grammys ceremony, but Chalamet’s nomination is a pretty strong sign pointing to yes. If they are, it is bound to be another special glimpse into the couple’s personal life, filled with PDA and supportive comments.