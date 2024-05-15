The Internet Is Meme-ing King Charles’ Portrait & I Can’t Blame Them

At this point, the world cannot stop making memes about the Royal Family. From Trisha Paytas to the Royal Announcement, the internet can seemingly make a meme out of anything — including a traditional portrait. ICYMI, Twitter/X is full of King Charles portrait memes; dare I say, they’re actually pretty funny.
On May 14, Prince Charles unveiled his first portrait since his coronation. Artist Jonathan Yeo painted the picture, which shows King Charles shrouded in a bath of red with a single monarch butterfly perched on his shoulder. In the painting, Charles is holding a sword and wearing the bright red uniform of the Welsh guard. The Royal Family posted the portrait on their official Instagram page. This portrait divided many people and sparked many online reactions. Many Instagram users commented that the portrait looks “satanic,” “disturbing,” and “unsettling.” One commented that he “looks like he’s in hell.” Well, that’s harsh.
For some, the red backdrop is a controversial choice, especially when looking at King Charles’ controversial past. Amidst the serious discussions, there’s also been a lighter side to the controversy. Here are some of the most amusing tweets I’ve come across, offering a different take on King Charles’ “controversial” portrait.
It seems as though everyone’s initial reactions are the same… including King Charles’.
For most internet users, the portrait is giving hellscape. Or, like, deep-dish pizza.
And while some are demanding to find the artist who did this, others have an idea of who painted the infamous portrait.
Good art sparks discussion. So does, apparently, art depicted in hell.