LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Artist Jonathan Yeo and King Charles III stand in front of the portrait of the King Charles III by artist Jonathan Yeo as it is unveiled in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace on May 14, 2024 in London, England. The portrait was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales\'s 50 years as a member of The Drapers\' Company in 2022. The artwork depicts the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975. The canvas size - approximately 8.5 by 6.5 feet when framed - was carefully considered to fit within the architecture of Drapers\' Hall and the context of the paintings it will eventually hang alongside. Jonathan Yeo had four sittings with the King, beginning when he was Prince of Wales in June 2021 at Highgrove, and later at Clarence House. The last sitting took place in November 2023 at Clarence House. Yeo also worked from drawings and photographs he took, allowing him to work on the portrait in his London studio between sittings.
Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Internet Is Meme-ing King Charles’ Portrait & I Can’t Blame Them

Hollie David

At this point, the world cannot stop making memes about the Royal Family. From Trisha Paytas to the Royal Announcement, the internet can seemingly make a meme out of anything — including a traditional portrait. ICYMI, Twitter/X is full of King Charles portrait memes; dare I say, they’re actually pretty funny.

On May 14, Prince Charles unveiled his first portrait since his coronation. Artist Jonathan Yeo painted the picture, which shows King Charles shrouded in a bath of red with a single monarch butterfly perched on his shoulder. In the painting, Charles is holding a sword and wearing the bright red uniform of the Welsh guard. The Royal Family posted the portrait on their official Instagram page. This portrait divided many people and sparked many online reactions. Many Instagram users commented that the portrait looks “satanic,” “disturbing,” and “unsettling.” One commented that he “looks like he’s in hell.” Well, that’s harsh.

For some, the red backdrop is a controversial choice, especially when looking at King Charles’ controversial past. Amidst the serious discussions, there’s also been a lighter side to the controversy. Here are some of the most amusing tweets I’ve come across, offering a different take on King Charles’ “controversial” portrait.

It seems as though everyone’s initial reactions are the same… including King Charles’.

For most internet users, the portrait is giving hellscape. Or, like, deep-dish pizza.

And while some are demanding to find the artist who did this, others have an idea of who painted the infamous portrait.

Good art sparks discussion. So does, apparently, art depicted in hell.

