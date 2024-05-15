The Internet Is Meme-ing King Charles’ Portrait & I Can’t Blame Them

At this point, the world cannot stop making memes about the Royal Family. From Trisha Paytas to the Royal Announcement, the internet can seemingly make a meme out of anything — including a traditional portrait. ICYMI, Twitter/X is full of King Charles portrait memes; dare I say, they’re actually pretty funny.

On May 14, Prince Charles unveiled his first portrait since his coronation. Artist Jonathan Yeo painted the picture, which shows King Charles shrouded in a bath of red with a single monarch butterfly perched on his shoulder. In the painting, Charles is holding a sword and wearing the bright red uniform of the Welsh guard. The Royal Family posted the portrait on their official Instagram page. This portrait divided many people and sparked many online reactions. Many Instagram users commented that the portrait looks “satanic,” “disturbing,” and “unsettling.” One commented that he “looks like he’s in hell.” Well, that’s harsh.

For some, the red backdrop is a controversial choice, especially when looking at King Charles’ controversial past. Amidst the serious discussions, there’s also been a lighter side to the controversy. Here are some of the most amusing tweets I’ve come across, offering a different take on King Charles’ “controversial” portrait.

It seems as though everyone’s initial reactions are the same… including King Charles’.

King Charles reaction is all of us 😩💀 pic.twitter.com/C8lGTVT91m — DEE 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@duchessofpoms) May 14, 2024

Younger audience members react to the unveiling of the new portrait of King Charles… pic.twitter.com/JgKGzz55zo — Michael🌱 Ⓥ #FBPE.🇺🇦 (@changed_gear) May 14, 2024

Bold of them to paint him already in Hell https://t.co/xirbm96eRO — Jonathan (@j_o_n_a_than) May 14, 2024

Was the portrait of King Charles meant to look like he was standing in hell pic.twitter.com/HfEsKQOmyB — katherine pierce sympathizer (@TeeNotHereRN) May 14, 2024

For most internet users, the portrait is giving hellscape. Or, like, deep-dish pizza.

That new King Charles painting is giving omens upon omens 😬 — Megha (@meghaverma_art) May 14, 2024

I unironically love the new King Charles portrait because of how evil it looks. Archdemon of hell ass portrait pic.twitter.com/40OpcWZgZM — Zi Xu (@ziqqix) May 14, 2024

Got the King Charles Deep Dish 👑🍕 pic.twitter.com/WH0QrgJICT — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 🎾💦 (@EmmaTolkin) May 15, 2024

And while some are demanding to find the artist who did this, others have an idea of who painted the infamous portrait.

Wanted: painter for official portrait of His Majesty King Charles. Must have prior portrait experience, ability to make painting a portal into the nether realm and a conduit for millennia old evil non essential but desirable. pic.twitter.com/Muv7Yxh617 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 14, 2024

Some of you folks may know by now that my son is a famous painter. He has been working tirelessly over the last few months on an official portrait.



Today, he unveiled his painting of King Charles III that will hang in the halls of Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/4NeyIujzCq — Based Joe Biden (Parody) (@BasedJoeBidenX) May 14, 2024

Good art sparks discussion. So does, apparently, art depicted in hell.