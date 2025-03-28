Attention: A New Kesha Album Is Coming (!!!)

Big news- Kesha just announced her sixth album, Period! The album will mark a new milestone in the singer’s career, as it will be the first full album released under her own label, Kesha Records. Through the independent label, Kesha will now have complete creative control and ownership of the music she puts out. Needless to say, this album will be unforgettable and will channel that signature style Kesha is known for.

The album is set to be released on July 4 and will feature 11 songs. Though we just got details of the album, Kesha had been teasing its title through mysterious videos and pictures on her Instagram. Posts of the singer overlaid with large pink dots (or periods) have been scattered along her feed, with captions like “.” and “IT’S THAT TIME OF THE MONTH.” These hints led fans to guess that something was coming soon, but they weren’t sure what. Now, we’ve got a tracklist, cover art, features, and even a few pre-release singles to hold over eager fans until the full album’s release. Here are all of the details that we know so far.

Tracklist and Features

The songs that will be on the album include “Freedom,” “Joyride,” “Yippee-Ki-Yay,” “Delusional,” “Red Flag,” “Love Forever,” “The One,” “Boy Crazy,” “Glow,” “Too Hard” and “Cathedral.” Three of these songs have already been released as singles, making them available to stream ahead of the album’s release. “Joyride” and “Delusional,” both released in 2024, will also be included on Period as well as “Yipee-Ki-Yay,” which dropped on March 27.

“Yipee-Ki-Yay” brings a new sound to the singer’s discography, channeling country-pop vibes, with lyrics like, “Hose me down at the trailer park/ We lit up like a bonfire/ Singing ‘Yippee-ki-yay, yippee-ki-ya-ya.” The song has two versions, one sung solo by Kesha and another featuring T-Pain. In other words, this collab was the early 2010s nostalgic throwback that we all needed.

Kesha’s previous album, Gag Order, was her final album released with labels RCA and Kemosabe in 2023. In 2024, she announced the launch of her own label, Kesha Records. This followed the settlement of the heated decade-long legal battle between the singer and her former producer, Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), whom she accused of abuse. Kesha said that her name has “become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety”, and that she wants to ensure that these values are upheld for [herself] and any future artists signed to” Kesha records. As she moves forward with her music, she’s “excited to take control of [her] narrative and rewrite [her] story in the music business.”