WTF Is Going On Between Kennedy Eurich & Brianna Chickenfry?

ICYMI, influencer and podcast host Brianna LaPaglia (aka Chickenfry) is tied up in some drama with fellow TikToker Kennedy Eurich, and it’s not looking pretty.

If you’re not familiar with these two internet sensations, here’s a quick rundown of the incidents that led up to this — in Eurich’s words — “one-sided beef.” On the Dumber Blonde Podcast, Eurich shared that she met an influencer on a brand trip, who fans believe to be LaPaglia based on the details Eurich provided, and didn’t get the “warmest” vibes from her — and was even told by several other people that this influencer “didn’t like her.” However, after the influencer asked Eurich to be in a TikTok, she stated that she thought she was just in her head about the whole situation. “I was like, ‘Oh, she like, f*cks with me, I guess,” Eurich said.

While it seemed like all was well, the situation took a turn for the worse. Eurich said she was then invited as a guest on the unnamed influencer’s podcast — which fans believe to be the PlanBri Live Show in Austin, Texas, because Eurich was in fact a guest there, and the timelines line up — where she was still dealing with some anxiety from her experience with the influencer on the trip. Before going live, Eurich said she was asked if there were any topics she didn’t want to bring up during the show. Eurich expressed that there were two things she didn’t want to discuss, but during the show, she shared that the host (who, again, Eurich didn’t name but fans believe to be LaPaglia) brought up one of the things that was supposed to be off-limits. Her Campus reached out to LaPaglia’s team for comment about the claims Eurich made on the podcast, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Eurich also said that the unnamed host also brought up their influencer brand trip during the live show, and claimed that she and influencer Alix Earle were “hammered” by the beach and “making fun of everyone else” on the trip — which Eurich felt included her, too. “It felt like it was kind of like a ‘Oh, yeah, we were talking sh*t about you,” Eurich said. Considering this very conversation happened during the PlanBri Live Show, it wasn’t hard for fans to connect the dots and believe Eurich was talking about LaPaglia, although LaPaglia has yet to speak about this publicly. Her Campus also reached out to Earle’s team for comment on the story, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Eurich said this all left her feeling humiliated and upset — and additionally, she said the podcast host didn’t try mingling with her the night of the show, and didn’t invite her to the after-party. Her Campus also reached out to LaPaglia’s team for comment on if this was true, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

So, with all of this information coming out, the internet was quick to take sides. A majority of folks think that LaPaglia is problematic, as fans have said she has “mean girl” vibes, especially with how many people have speculated about her relationship with her friend and co-host Grace O’Malley after issues in their friendship arose due to LaPaglia’s relationship with country star Zach Bryan. Her Campus also reached out to LaPaglia’s team for comment about her friendship with O’Malley, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

While Eurich never explicitly named LaPaglia in any of this, fans are still seemingly taking sides — even if Eurich claimed the beef was “one-sided” from the jump.