Over the years, Coachella has evolved into much more than a music festival. For influencers, it’s a fashion show. For brand owners, it’s a place to highlight your company. And for celebrities, it could be the spot to debut a new relationship. And after Coachella weekend one, April 10-12, all eyes are on Kylie Jenner and Jacob Elordi, who were reportedly spotted kissing at the festival. Her Campus reached out to Jenner and Elordi’s teams for comment on the PDA and dating rumors, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

The A-list couple was spotted up close and personal at Justin Bieber’s afterparty after his headlining set, several sources tell Deuxmoi. Jenner personally confirmed her attendance at Bieber’s performance with an Instagram story of herself with her sister, Kylie, and their friends. While Elordi didn’t post on social media, he was filmed bobbing along to Bieber’s pop hits.

Even though both Jenner and Elordi fall under the high class celebrity status, it’s unclear whether or not they’ve interacted much in the past — a recent sighting of them chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party seems to point to yes, though.

Of course, this is not the first attention-grabbing relationship for either celebrity. Elordi has been in a years-long, on-and-off again relationship with influencer Olivia Jade. As of January 2026, a source said, “They never really stopped talking. They would text and check in. They always plan to see each other when Jacob is in NYC. Olivia has been spending most of her time in the city, and they usually connect when he is there.”

Jenner, on the other hand, has been single for a minute since ending her relationship with Bad Bunny. In September 2024, an Us Weekly insider said, the two stars are “still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating.” The source added, “[They] were more serious after their short break [earlier this year]. But it ultimately didn’t work out long term.”

into this cause they’re both hot in these trying times of pretty girl ugIy boyfriend epidemic https://t.co/RQXP28m5ue — ❦ (@saintdoII) April 12, 2026

Now, both Elordi and Jenner are back on the market, and fans think they may be together. Who knows if the desert heat got the best of them and it’s just a casual Coachella fling, or it’s a relationship that just debuted at the festival.

While we don’t know where this relationship is headed, the internet seems pretty into it. One TikToker commented on a video explaining the new matchup, writing, “This is the hottest thing I’ve ever heard.” Another user took to X and wrote, “Into this cause they’re both hot in these trying times of pretty girl ugIy boyfriend epidemic.”

idc this should be true. both are hot https://t.co/7DOeInUZFL pic.twitter.com/QaaNmZEO8E — Rachel ¹⚡️💢 (@eternalroseanne) April 13, 2026

I think I’m into this, too. Here’s hoping these two take a (rumored) casual hookup to official status ASAP.