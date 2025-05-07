Kayla Malec Posted TikToks After Her Court Case Against Evan Johnson: “I Won”

New updates have come out of the Kayla Malec and Evan Johnson court case. On May 7, Malec said in a TikTok that she had won her domestic violence case against Johnson, her ex-boyfriend. Malec also said Johnson was “arrested in front of her” and that he is currently in jail following his hearing. Her Campus reached out to Johnson’s legal team as well as the Sumner County courthouse in Tennessee (where the trial was held) for confirmation, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

“And just like that, justice was served,” Malec said in her TikTok video, which appeared to be posted from outside of the courthouse following the hearing. “I’m, like, really happy right now. I’ll probably start sobbing.”

Malec was met with support from fans and fellow content creators alike in the comments of her TikTok. Musician Jacob Sartorious commented, “KAYLA YOU DID IT!!!!!!!!! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while another fan wrote, “All of the girls who never got justice for their abusers are sobbing while we clap so loudly for you 😭❤️‍🩹.”

Back in April 2025, Malec had accused Johnson of verbally and physically assaulting her multiple times throughout their nine-month relationship in a series of YouTube videos and TikToks. “I never thought that I would experience things I’ve only seen on TV, things that I’ve heard stories about, and things that I just knew I would never let happen to me,” Malec said in her first YouTube video. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to, like, talk about in my life.” At the time, Johnson posted his own videos on social media, which have since been deleted. He said in part, “I’m gonna hold myself accountable … knowing what I did was wrong,” but said Malec “exaggerates.”

Shortly after the videos were posted, People reported that Johnson was arrested in Sumner County, Tennessee, for alleged domestic assault and probation violation on April 7. He was then released on a $30,000 bond before his first official court appearance on April 22.

The Sumner County Courthouse has yet to update its website with the official results of the hearing. As of publication, there is also no public information on Johnson’s sentencing. We’ll be sure to update this story with new information as it comes.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org