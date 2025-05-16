Kayla Malec Gave Her Side Of The James Charles & Evan Johnson Story On TikTok

On May 15, content creator Kayla Malec posted a three-part series on TikTok documenting what happened between her and James Charles after she and Evan Johnson broke up. Fans will know that on April 4, Malec accused Johnson of both physical and emotional abuse, and on May 7, Johnson was found guilty of domestic assault in a Tennessee court. Here’s what Malec had to say about Charles’s apparent involvement in her breakup.

On April 4, Malec posted on Instagram and uploaded two lengthy videos on YouTube, titled “he doesn’t love you. pt. 1.” and “he doesn’t love you part 2.” “For the past 9 months i was in an extremely abusive relationship,” Malec wrote in her Instagram post. “I will never be the same girl i was before this.” In the YouTube videos, Malec described the physical and emotional abuse she said she endured throughout the course of her relationship. Then, on May 7, Malec said in a TikTok that she won her domestic violence case against Johnson. “And just like that, justice was served,” she said in the video. According to court documents, Johnson’s domestic assault charge comes with an 11-month, 29-day sentence.

Here’s where James Charles comes into play. Johnson’s friend Zack Sellars sat down for an interview with Marko Bitsakakis (known as Bee Better), and said that Johnson leaned on Malec’s acquaintance, Charles, in the days following their breakup. Sellars claimed that Charles and Johnson were involved romantically and sexually, though Charles posted a TikTok on May 7 stating that he had a “brief friendship” with Johnson, clarifying that the two never had a sexual relationship.

On May 15, Malec posted three TikToks detailing Charles’s reported involvement with Johnson following his response video.

Malec shares that she and Charles were only ever acquaintances, and not close friends. Malec also said that since her relationship with Johnson began, Charles would reportedly make comments about “how hot Evan was.” She said, “The only DMs we have in the past year is him saying how hot my boyfriend is.” Malec also claimed that when she was on a trip to Hawaii with Johnson, she was told by Johnson that Charles was DMing him on Instagram. “I’m pretty sure they continued to text throughout the night,” shared Malec. Her Campus reached out to Johnson and Charles’s teams for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Malec then recounted another interaction with Charles, where he apparently asked Johnson and Malec to be involved in a Painted commercial video, unaware of their breakup just days prior. Malec apparently filled Charles in on their split, telling him to “tune in for the 30-part ‘who the f*ck did i marry’ series.” Charles texted back, apparently asking if he could “have him now.” In the texts, Malec briefly mentioned the abuse she endured and said that Johnson did “the worst things a human can do to you.”

“It should have ended there, and there should have been no communication between him and Evan past that point,” said Malec in her TikToks. She also said a week after their breakup, on her final call with Johnson, Johnson mentioned the “30-part series” that she mentioned to Charles over text. Johnson apparently said that Charles sent him screenshots, warning him about the forthcoming series. Her Campus reached out to Johnson and Charles’s teams for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Finally, Malec said Johnson posted on Snapchat after their breakup and appeared to be in Charles’s backyard. Malec texted Charles, asking if the two were together, to which he replied, “Why would Evan be in my backyard?” Malec then said she worked to get confirmation that the two really were together when a story broke that Charles flew Johnson out to his house and they spent the entire weekend together. When the story came out, Malec says Charles texted her asking to talk, apparently saying, “I lied to you & I shouldn’t have, I’ve felt guilty for weeks but I didn’t know how to tell you & I owe you the truth.” (Her Campus reached out to Johnson and Charles’s team for comment on this claim, but didn’t hear back.) According to Malec, Charles claimed that Johnson manipulated him, and that he stood by Kayla. Malec says she ultimately decided not to respond to Charles’s texts or meet up with him.

“I’m still trying to process winning court, let alone all of this bullsh*t,” says Malec in the end of her third TikTok. As of the time of publication, Charles has not yet responded to Malec’s claims.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org