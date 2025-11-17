KATSEYE kicked off their Beautiful Chaos Tour on Nov. 15 in Minneapolis, and EYEKONS were shocked to see an unreleased song on the setlist. Sophia, Manon, Megan, Lara, Yoonchae, and Daniela stepped out in bold all-black outfits to debut “Internet Girl,” and fans watching in person (and online) went nuts. Though “Internet Girl” is not available on streaming platforms just yet (and there’s no word on when it will be released), fans have already started analyzing the lyrics based on the live performance. To be honest, I’m already obsessed.

Since their 2024 debut, KATSEYE has been on a hot topic online. From the softer aesthetics of “Touch” to the explosive choreography of “Gnarly” — and even their unforgettable GAP denim commercial — Katseye is seemingly always having a viral moment. Though, of course, online criticism inevitably comes alongside fame, and “Internet Girl” addresses this. The song allows the members to clap back at their haters, while ultimately not taking the situation too seriously. Even the staging for this moment of the concert fits so perfectly. While the group performs, several screens alternate videos in the background, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed that some of KATSEYE’s popular memes and GIFs appear in the mix. The choreography is also fitting, including a hand motion that mimics typing on a computer, likely referencing someone posting comments about them online.

“Haven’t you heard? I’m the internet girl.”

The song opens with Manon singing this line, introducing the theme right off the bat. Here, the group acknowledges their virality. Basically, they know that they’re widely talked about online, including both the love and the hate.

“Eat Zucchini, eat zucchini. Do you read me? Like the emoji?”

These specific lines in the chorus have taken the internet by storm, especially since they’re repeated several times throughout the song. Most popularly, fans have interpreted this line as a euphemism for KATSEYE to tell off their haters. Basically, they’re saying to “suck it.” On the other hand, fans have noted that this lyric aligns with the group’s history of quirky, random lyrics. For instance, their viral hit “Gnarly” features seemingly nonsensical lyrics like, “Boba tea (gnarly), Tesla (gnarly), fried chicken (gnarly).” The “eat zucchini” line seems to keep with their trend of using lyrics that aren’t meant to be taken too seriously.

“Got your screen so hot, oh you better take a screenshot.”

Again, this line acknowledges the group’s many viral moments. They keep social media users’ screens “hot” by frequently being talked about online. Basically, whether they are being adored or criticized, they’re always being talked about nonetheless. This lyric suggests that if their haters are spending so much time talking about them online, they might as well take a screenshot. In other words, they’re saying, “Take a picture, it will last longer.”

Though they’ve only performed “Internet Girl” once so far, EYEKONS can’t stop talking about it.

While fans will have to wait until the song is available on streaming, it’s never too early to bookmark their performance video and play it on repeat.