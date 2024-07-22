Here Are 5 Politicians Who Kamala Harris Might Choose As Her Running Mate

After weeks of concerns whether he’d stay in the race, President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election on July 21 and quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be his replacement. And now that Harris has begun her campaign to win the Democratic party nomination, the question remains: Who could be Kamala Harris’ running mate?

It’s worth noting that Harris isn’t the official democratic candidate yet. The official party nomination won’t come until the Democratic National Convention in late August in Chicago. So, she still has a long way to go in order to secure the nomination — and then the presidency. That means who Harris chooses as her potential VP could absolutely make a difference in the rest of her campaign.

Oftentimes, candidates will pick their running mate by finding someone who can help them gain support in areas the candidate might be vulnerable in, such as someone who represents a different demographic, region, or ideological stance. Harris, Black and South Asian woman, brings a unique perspective and diverse background to the ticket. People online have been making plenty of jokes and memes about how her running mate will likely be a white man in order to “balance” the ticket to make it more in line with how the country usually votes. But ultimately, the decision is dependent on who can help her win her the race.

Within hours of Harris announcing her candidacy, there have been several names mentioned in discussions about who would be the best running mate for Harris. Here are some of the potential picks.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Shapiro, 51, is a popular first-term governor in a swing state and has a bipartisan appeal, with some support from some Republicans in his state because of his more moderate stances. He supports clean energy, more gun control, reproductive rights, law enforcement, and making higher education more accessible and affordable.

If he is Harris’ pick, this could bring in more votes from a swing state, which is crucial in order to win the election.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly

Kelly, 60, a former NASA astronaut and Navy combat pilot, is a possible option. When he won a special election in 2020, he became the first Democrat to hold that seat since 1969; he easily won reelection two years later.

Kelly is pro gun control, as he is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was a victim of a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona, which could drive voters who care about gun control. He is also a supporter of reproductive rights, sustainable energy practices, forgiveness of student loan debt, and safer border practices.

Republicans have been criticizing Harris over immigration, blaming her for the record levels of illegal crossings in the past three years. With Kelly’s experience as a border state senator, he has more experience and authority to speak on immigration, which could benefit Harris’ campaign.

Michigan Sen. Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer, 52, is a popular two-term governor from a swing state and has been viewed as a rising star within the Democratic party. Before becoming governor, she served in the Michigan House of Representatives and in the Michigan Senate.

Whitmer backs immigration reform, abortion rights, student debt forgiveness, clean energy, and gun control.

If Whitmer is Harris’ running mate, it would be the first-ever all-women presidential ticket, which would be a historic step for the country, but also a potential struggle, considering the country’s track record with electing women candidates.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Beshear, 46, is a two-term governor in a deep-red state and is one of the youngest governors, which could benefit Harris’ campaign greatly, as a younger candidate is a big appeal to young voters.

He supports student loan relief, reproductive rights, and transgender rights.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

Cooper, 67, is a two-term governor who won in North Carolina in 2016 and 2020, even as former President Donald Trump won the state during those same years. He supports gun safety, abortion rights, and education and healthcare funding.

North Carolina is a key state to the Democrats, as there is a high possibility of winning the state. Harris has visited the state over half a dozen times in just this year, showing the importance of gaining votes from North Carolina.

When will Kamala Harris choose her running mate?

Typically, candidates announce their running mate in the weeks leading up to the official nomination in order to have a more unified ticket. That means voters could be hearing who the next potential VP is very soon.