It’s Official: Kali Uchis Is Dropping A New Album *Very* Soon

Grab your headphones because Kali Uchis is planning her musical comeback, which is happen *very* soon! Uchis, who welcomed her first baby with Don Toliver in March 2024 just shortly after the release of her album Orquideas, is making her return to music with her fifth studio album, Sincerely, and honestly, I’m already obsessed.

On March 17, Uchis posted a teaser for the album on Instagram, which showed her lighting candles with just her presence. In the video, she says, “I dream of a home that even time will lie down and be still for,” and we see her sipping tea, cleaning her space, and wax-sealing a letter. Amidst these luxurious and relaxing vibes, we also see Uchis switch from her loungewear into a cute black and cheetah print set. Given Uchis’s versatility, this could hint at the different moods we might get from her album, shifting from laid-back and unbothered to party girl.

The album is described as “a collection of letters to the world, offering fans a chance to witness Kali at her most vulnerable as she invites them into her emotional journey.” Fans should expect to hear more vulnerable and intimate tracks as Uchis will be showcasing how “she romanticizes life and her inner world.” So, here’s everything we know about the release of Uchis’s new album.

When will the album be released?

Uchis announced on March 27 that her Sincerely album will be released on May 9, which coincidentally, falls right before Mother’s Day! (I’m telling you, she’s mothering HARD.)

The Tracklist

Although we don’t have much information about the tracklist, we do know that the lead single, “Sunshine and Rain,” was released on March 27. The song begins with a snippet of Uchis saying, “Good morning, sunshine!” and the track features her ethereal voice as she sings on top of dreamy instrumentals about how we all need someone who makes “earth feel heavenly” despite the ever-changing sunshine and rain.

Album cover

The album cover features Uchis in a white corset outlined with long glossy ribbons, giving major ballerina-core as she lays in a bed of pink and purple iridescent fabric. Behind the singer is a projection of her face overlooking herself, possibly a nod to the inner reflection that she will sing about in future tracks.

Although we don’t have a ton of information about this album, I can’t wait to see what Uchis delivers. With a voice as beautiful as hers, you best believe the album is already pre-saved on my phone.