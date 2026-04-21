Chances are, your social media feeds have been taken over by seemingly meaningless sentences that all end in the word, “hallelujah.” I get to ride horses, hallelujah. Finally got a dishwasher, hallelujah. Package on the way, hallelujah. Everything, hallelujah.

If you search #hallelujah, you’ll be shown hundreds of thousands of videos celebrating everything — and I mean everything — from the sincere to the humorous. No matter the content of the post, from cold pillows and under-eye patches to lovable dogs and perfect partners, they’re all scored by Justin Bieber’s 2025 ballad “Everything Hallelujah.”

Even if you’re a stranger to the “Hallelujah” trend, you’re likely not a stranger to Coachella — or “Bieberchella,” the nickname of Bieber’s Coachella set. Expectations were high as soon as Bieber’s 2026 Coachella performance was announced in 2025. Fans began making plans to go, setlist predictions were made, and attendees got ready to spend money on merch.

Luckily for those in attendance, Bieberchella didn’t disappoint. From lifelong Bieber fans celebrating the return of their icon to articles dissecting all of the performance’s Easter eggs and references, Bieberchella took the internet by storm. This is where the “Hallelujah” spark was struck. However, the trend’s meaning transcends Coachella and represents something more wholesome — and healing.

Why is “Everything, hallelujah?”

Bieber’s life in the past decade has been the subject of much online conversation and speculation. From internet debates and speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber to discussion boards about the name of the couple’s child to ruthless critiques of his new music, Bieber’s career and personal life have long been in the public eye. And, after four years without touring, Bieber’s return to the stage at Coachella was highly anticipated.

In the middle of Bieber’s setlist, a mixture of old hits and new tunes, he performed the song “Everything Hallelujah,” an acoustic ode to the ordinary, mundane things that make life lovely. The ballad resonated with fans, who felt the performance signified Bieber healing from past trauma and embracing a healthier future. So, it was no wonder that this song would become the soundtrack for others seeking to heal and celebrate the good things in their lives.

It’s The Little Things

Even though Coachella 2026 (and Bieberchella) is over, the “Hallelujah” trend persists as a reminder to slow down and appreciate every moment in life.

Participating in the trend is easy. All you have to do is share something you’re grateful for and caption it “Halleluejah.” This can be friends, pets, grades, household appliances, or anything else that sparks joy. Because, in Bieber’s own words: “Everything, hallelujah.”

