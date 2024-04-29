Hailey Bieber’s Response To Justin’s Crying Selfie Was *Totally* Unexpected

So, what’s really going on with Justin Bieber? Fans were left asking this question after he posted a series of photos of himself crying on Instagram. On April 27, Bieber posted a sequence of six posts on his Instagram feed with no captions. In one post, he shared a series of images of himself on stage. The post also featured two close-up photos of Bieber shedding tears while wearing a light green bucket hat. Fans were equally surprised by the images since Bieber also shared several selfies of him smiling.

Amid fans expressing concern for Bieber in the comments, Hailey Bieber shared her thoughts on the photo dump and let’s just say that her response to her husband’s crying selfies was *totally* unexpected. She wrote “a pretty crier” under the singer’s post and even added a smiling sad face emoji. What looked to be an affectionate comment from Hailey did not transfer well, as fans continued to worry about the pop star while wondering why he was crying in the first place. Her Campus reached out to Bieber’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As of now, neither Justin nor Hailey Bieber has commented on why he’s shared these photos, but speculations quickly grew and circulated online.

A lot of fans are once again worried about the couple’s relationship based on the images. They’ve since taken to X/Twitter to show their support for the singer.

Who hurt Justin Bieber ? pic.twitter.com/2gT0w45YTQ — loice Mututuvari (@loiceMututuvar1) April 29, 2024

Why is Justin Bieber crying? Hope all is well? pic.twitter.com/PImg39m9CQ — Mark Agoi (@officialmarcorn) April 28, 2024

What's really happening to Justin Bieber?



I need answers please.

I've been crying since morning pic.twitter.com/Q1TaLAUvkt — Xandyy 🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@Xandyy_Jay) April 28, 2024

Nahhh people really need to know that MENTAL HEALTH is real‼️‼️ Ion even think it’s funny bro really crying out for HELP‼️📌🙏🏽 #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/OekCYBlMBx — Breezy (@Breezy__ohb) April 28, 2024

If money can really buy happiness, why is Justin Bieber crying??🤔 pic.twitter.com/DHIwZyBNgE — ORTEGA (@1DONORTEGA) April 28, 2024

Justin Bieber uploads a picture of him crying , I hope all is well with him 🥱 pic.twitter.com/PPvPbEnx6k — iamdchairman (@tobijubril_) April 28, 2024

Back in February 2024, Stephen Baldwin, Hailey Bieber’s father, raised concerns about Justin and Hailey’s marriage after reposting a video of Justin Bieber singing along to “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship. It’s worth mentioning that the song cover was posted by Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, rather than Bieber himself.

Marx’s post was eventually deleted from his account. Baldwin shared the video on his Instagram Story at the time, and the caption read, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

The comment left fans worried for Justin and Hailey’s marriage, as the reel was shared by someone close to the family, sparking suspicions of the couple perhaps divorcing.

On March 5, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to dispel these rumors, stating that a lot of them were incorrect. “Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” she wrote on her story. “I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it.”

Let’s hope Justin Bieber is doing well and that there’s nothing to worry about regardless of the photos.