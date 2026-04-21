Jordan Lucas Is The Best Thing To Happen To Men’s Sports

Jordan Lucas is a name every sports fan should know. The 6’3″ outside hitter for Cal State Northridge Volleyball is serving on the court in more ways than one, and the internet is here for it. The patriarchy, however? not so much. Lucas is going viral for his unfiltered flair for celebrations after his knockout hits, and while some are apparently upset by Lucas’s celebrations, IMHO, they make him the best thing to happen to men’s sports in a long time.

How the media speaks about athletes — especially LGBTQ athletes — directly translates to how audiences view them, and of course, how athletes view themselves. Thanks to on-screen representation like Heated Rivalry, male athletes are starting to feel supported in coming out to a predominantly heteronormative — and oftentimes homophobic — community. Lucas unapologetic demeanor in the face of such hatred is refreshing in today’s sports media landscape. Lucas is here to keep that change going in real life by just being himself, one slam hit and hip shake at a time. Here’s everything you need to know about Jordan Lucas, including some viral clips of his most amazing moments on the court.

Jordan Lucas started getting serious online attention for his on-court celebrations back in February after he posted a compilation of his signature moves. (Namely, sassy post-hit celebrations, like head swivels, a hair flips, and flashy waves as he struts away.)

However, during a game against UC-Irvine on April 9, UC-Irvine commentator Charlie Brande said he was “amazed” Jordan hadn’t been “popped” for the “antics he’s making under the net.” Brande went on to call Jordan’s behavior “distasteful.” Brande has since been removed from his commentator role at UC-Irvine. “I was a little bit distraught [over Brande’s comments], but also kind of confused,” Lucas told NPR’s All Things Considered. “I don’t think I was that animated for that comment to be made. But after hearing it, I was like, I mean, some people either love it or hate it. So obviously he wasn’t the biggest fan of it.” Brande said in a statement on April 11, “I apologize to Jordan, I wholeheartedly regret my comment towards him. I take full accountability for my comment and the damage it may have caused. Violence should never be acceptable or tolerated.”

On April 18, Lucas took to Instagram to reference Brande’s quote about his “antics” — a fresh highlight reel of his celebrations while playing against the University of Hawaii. (Lucas is Hawaiian, and has built a community there in addition to his home state of California.)

Lucas’s authenticity is bringing new eyes to college volleyball, and millions on the internet are supporting him — any disapproval is being pushed aside by this victory for men’s sports as a whole. Fans online say the commentator came for Lucas’s celebrations because they go against the conventional masculine image that male athletes are expected to adhere to. None of the negative backlash is about his skill set, yet his respect as a professional athlete is what is being challenged. The Big West athletic conference defended Jordan’s freedom to celebrate authentically, and fans are begging for more.

What’s next for Jordan Lucas? Lucas and his “antics” are not going anywhere anytime soon, as the Matadors are scheduled to return to UC-Irvine on Thursday, April 23 for a championship game. I have a feeling they’ll be plenty more fans tuning in for this match.