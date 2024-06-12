ARMY Rejoice: Jin Has Been Released From The Military

This is not a drill, ARMY. Jin has returned from military service! If you’re an ARMY, your feed is likely buzzing with the latest news that BTS member Jin is back after spending nearly two years away to complete his mandatory enlistment.

On June 12, Jin officially finished his 18-month military service. For those who might not know, South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged 18-28 to serve in the military. However, Jin and the rest of BTS were granted the option to delay their enlistment until the age of 30.

Jin’s release turned into a mini BTS reunion, with all the members coming together to welcome him back at the army base where he served. He was greeted with flowers from the members, and RM humorously played their 2020 hit single “Dynamite” on the saxophone, a moment that had ARMYs talking due to its spontaneity.

Jin then took to Weverse Live for a mini celebration, connecting with ARMYs and marking his return with a heartfelt livestream. Later, BTS shared a group photo of all seven members during the celebration on X/Twitter. If you weren’t already crying over this sentimental reunion, then you’ve surely been brought to tears by this photo.

With Jin finally back, ARMYs are now eagerly anticipating which member will be next to return (the remaining six members are still actively serving). They’re also curious about what’s next for the group.

When did Jin begin his mandatory enlistment service?

The year was 2022, and ARMYs were in a frenzy when not only BTS announced a break from group activities until 2025, but later that December, Jin uploaded an unofficial-official announcement of his military enlistment on Weverse, complete with a new buzz-cut haircut.

The new style was not a personal choice, but rather part of the enlistment process for South Korean men, who get their hair chopped short before beginning basic training as part of their military service. Jin officially started his military enlistment procedure on December 12, 2022.

What is the Expected Return Dates for the other bts Members?

Now that Jin has returned from mandatory service, ARMYs are wondering who will be the next member to return.

Well, member J-hope will be the next coming back, and it will be much sooner than you expect — in October. That’s right! J-hope began his mandatory enlistment duty in April 2023, and he is slated to be discharged in October 2024.

Suga joined the military after going on a world tour for his solo album, D-Day, in September 2023. Suga took a different path than his bandmates, commencing his military career as a social worker rather than an active-duty soldier. Working as a social worker is designed to provide an option for people who find it difficult to serve or for whom active duty is not suitable. This is most commonly used when people have a pre-existing physical condition that hinders them from participating in certain activities, as in the case for Suga, who had major shoulder surgery in 2020 as a result of a car accident in 2012.

Working as a social worker, the enlistment procedure lasts 21 months rather than the customary 18 months when serving as an active duty soldier. This means Suga’s release date will be sometime in June 2025.

The younger members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all began their military enrollment almost simultaneously, only one day apart, with RM and V joining on December 11, 2023, and Jimin and Jungkook on December 12, 2023. Their expected release date is likely to be in June 2025.