Obsessing Over Everything We Know About Jalen Hurts & Bry Burrows’s Relationship

Making it to the Super Bowl LIX definitely isn’t the only success in Jalen Hurts’s life. The athlete started his professional career at the University of Alabama in 2016 and it was there he found his true love that wasn’t necessarily the game, but rather Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

Hurts and Burrows met in college, most likely through Greek Life mixers as Hurts was a part of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and Burrows was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Hurts played football at the University of Alabama for three seasons before transferring to the University of Oklahoma in 2019. Burrows remained at the University of Alabama where she received her Bachelor’s degree and an MBA from the business school.

Notable for his privateness towards relationships, Hurts has never been one to share what’s going on in his life off-the-field. But with Burrows, it’s clear he’s not keeping their love a secret. Though the road may not always have been stable and smooth for these two, they’ve always found their way back to each other and have now made it to the final stage in their long-lived relationship as fiancées. With the 2025 Super Bowl coming up, Travis and Taylor aren’t the only couple who’ll have all eyes on them.

So, how did Hurts and Burrows go from college sweethearts to fiancées? I’m here to break it down for y’all.

January 2023

After dating on and off for years, Burrows was spotted not only rooting for Hurts in the stands during the Eagles’s NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers, but she also joined Hurts on the field to celebrate after their win.

April 2023

Known for keeping his private life very private, Hurts made a rare comment about his relationship during his cover story for Essence “I’m not married or anything like that, but I am spoken for,” he said. Hurts went on to make his feelings for Burrows known. “I knew a long time ago,” he added. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

October 2023

Hurts and Burrows made their red-carpet debut at the Time100 Next Gala and if you know anything about the industry, attending a high-scale event like this really seals the deal.

September 6, 2024

Engagement rumors started to fly after Burrows was spotted wearing a diamond ring on *that* finger before an Eagles game.

September 13, 2024

It’s confirmed! Essence broke the news that Hurts and Burrows were engaged. The outlet shared photos of their beachside engagement, which featured candles and a stunning view.

September 24, 2024

Hurts and Burrows walked another red carpet together, this time as fiancées, to celebrate the athlete’s feature in Prime Video’s The Evolution of the Black Quarterback.

January 26, 2025

After the Eagles won the NFC Championship, Hurts celebrated the team’s victory with Burrows, as the couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand on the field.

I’ll definitely be on the lookout for any sweet moments between Hurts and Burrows during the 2025 Super Bowl.