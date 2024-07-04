JFK’s Grandson, Jack Schlossberg, Is A Major Catch — But Is He Single?

ICYMI, everyone on the internet can’t get enough of JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, aka John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg (I mean, just look at him). For some background, Schlossberg graduated from Yale, Harvard Law School, and Harvard Business School. He also passed the NY State bar exam with flying colors, so he’s able to practice law. Who doesn’t love a man with brains?

Schlossberg is the 31-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy (JFK and Jackie O’s second child) and Edwin Schlossberg. He’s risen to fame on social media due to posting some fun — and sometimes a little weird —videos that have gone viral on both TikTok and Instagram. Schlossberg is also an aspiring actor who has been auditioning for roles, according to his June 2024 interview with Town & Country. Schlossberg has become well known for his family name as well as his unique social media presence – I mean, he’s literally posted videos of himself cracking open a coconut with his bare hands on Instagram, so yeah, there’s nothing he can’t do.

Schlossberg has become well-known for posting bizarre Instagram reels, memes, and TikTok videos. He’s even captured the hearts of many, leaving admirers wondering about his current relationship status, and y’all, I have some answers.

IS JACK SCHLOSSBERG DATING ANYONE?

Schlossberg was rumored to be dating Selena Gomez between 2020-2021. On April 10, a Selena Gomez fan account posted about these dating rumors.

“According to a few tabloids, @SelenaGomez & John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021,” the post read. “The grandson of the US President John Kennedy promised her the White House and she fell for it.” Gomez debunked this rumor, commenting, “Never met this human sorry.” TBH, this is a bit of a bummer because I feel like they would’ve made such a cute couple!

Schlossberg’s last confirmed relationship was with Krissy Jones, co-founder of the yoga studio Sky Ting. In 2019, Daily Mail reported that the couple spent the Fourth of July together in Portage, Indiana where Jones’ family is from. The pair visited the local parade together and even stocked up on fireworks for the holiday.

But it seems like the sparks between this couple have since dulled. Although it wasn’t reported when exactly they broke up, the two are no longer together.

While Schlossberg has made himself quite the social media phenomenon, he seems to keep his love life private.

There is currently no definitive answer as to whether or not he’s single, so if you live in or near NYC and want to shoot your shot with JFK’s grandson, I say go for it, bestie.