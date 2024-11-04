This Clue Has Swifties Thinking An ‘Eras Tour’ Doc Is Coming (& *Soon*)

Swifties, the Eras Tour has officially wrapped up in the U.S. The iconic tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, AZ and Swift ended the U.S. leg of the event on Nov. 3, 2024, in Indianapolis, IN. While the tour officially wraps on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, one thing made Swift’s last U.S. show so memorable: The fact that fans spotted a camera crew filming the concert. While Swifties have already gotten Swift’s film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, many are theorizing that there may be more to come (because TBH, when isn’t there something up Swift’s sleeve?), with Swifties theorizing that we can expect an Eras Tour documentary announcement in the near future.

These rumors began in August 2024, following the release of Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video. The song details the singer’s feelings about performing onstage at the Eras Tour while suffering from heartache. In the music video, Swift included BTS clips from the tour, prompting fans to speculate (and hope) that this footage could be used for more than just a music video.

This speculation has only grown following Swift’s final show in the U.S. During the concert, a camera crew was seen filming Swift and Travis Kelce as the two left the show on Nov. 3. Kelce was also filmed arriving at the show. If that doesn’t seem like the makings of a documentary, I don’t know what is.

🏟| Taylor and Travis leaving after the show tonight! #IndyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/buEoFLBafZ — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 3, 2024

If Swift is working on something, this wouldn’t be her first documentary. She previously starred in the 2020 Netflix doc, Miss Americana, which included backstage moments, onstage concert footage, and intimate details of her life.

Many fans are now speculating news of a potential documentary and sharing their theories (and excitement) on X, formerly Twitter, and TBH they have me convinced.

the eras tour documentary is so real to me

pic.twitter.com/GDBJ1OMfLM — izzy (@theprophizzy) November 4, 2024

documentary announcement december 8th i am so ready for you pic.twitter.com/lOygVXIpY3 — kaia! (@kaiamal13) November 2, 2024

And it hits me… The Eras Tour Documentary might come sooner. Taylor might announce it on December 8, 2024, during the last night of the eras tour as a farewell gift for the tour. It would also be a perfect birthday or Christmas gift for the fans. pic.twitter.com/kF52riq2hd — romari (@romaricharlz13) November 4, 2024

Taylor’s crew filming the whole travis arrival pic.twitter.com/arLFKjvWb9 — tayvis throwbacks (@lolatayvis) November 3, 2024

Many are anticipating an announcement to come on Dec. 8, during the official last show of the Eras Tour, which many Swifties believe would be the sweetest farewell to a life-changing, unforgettable tour. Swift has been no stranger to making announcements during her concerts, as she’s previously announced albums and music videos.

IDK about you, but the clues are pointing to a documentary and I, for one, am crossing my fingers Swift gives us one.