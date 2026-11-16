The 2027 Grammy nominations were released on Nov. 16, and many fans are not happy — especially since Harry Styles was not nominated in any category. That’s right: Harry Styles and his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, were completely shut out of the list of nominees. And, of course, Harries took to social media to share their reactions.
The last time Styles was nominated for a Grammy was back in 2023 for his third studio album, Harry’s House, where he was considered for six categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. At the 2023 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Styles ended up winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, beating out Beyoncé’s Renaissance for the latter.
But that wasn’t Styles’s first go at the Grammys. In 2017, Styles released his first studio album, Harry Styles. Then, in 2019, he released his second studio album, Fine Line, which gave Styles his first Grammy: Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar”.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Styles’s Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally (often abbreviated as KISSCO) debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 after its release in March 2026. The lead single “Aperture,” released in January 2026, also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Because of the album’s success, fans believed that several Grammy nominations were a total given. However, on Nov. 16, that wasn’t the case.
For fans who have been here since the very beginning, including myself, this is a very big deal — and for Styles not being considered is a major shock. But given his popularity, I am not surprised by how many fans are taking it personally that Harry Styles is not being considered for the 2027 Grammys — and Harries have a lot to say about it.
Needless to say, they are not pleased.
While it is unfortunate that Harry Styles was not nominated for any 2027 Grammy Awards, that’s not to say that the KISSCO era was unsuccessful. Styles is continuing his success from 2026, with his Together, Together Tour extending through August 2027. And for fans, Styles will continue to shine brightly no matter what.