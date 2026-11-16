The 2027 Grammy nominations were released on Nov. 16, and many fans are not happy — especially since Harry Styles was not nominated in any category. That’s right: Harry Styles and his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, were completely shut out of the list of nominees. And, of course, Harries took to social media to share their reactions.

The last time Styles was nominated for a Grammy was back in 2023 for his third studio album, Harry’s House, where he was considered for six categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. At the 2023 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Styles ended up winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, beating out Beyoncé’s Renaissance for the latter.

But that wasn’t Styles’s first go at the Grammys. In 2017, Styles released his first studio album, Harry Styles. Then, in 2019, he released his second studio album, Fine Line, which gave Styles his first Grammy: Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Styles’s Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally (often abbreviated as KISSCO) debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 after its release in March 2026. The lead single “Aperture,” released in January 2026, also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Because of the album’s success, fans believed that several Grammy nominations were a total given. However, on Nov. 16, that wasn’t the case.

For fans who have been here since the very beginning, including myself, this is a very big deal — and for Styles not being considered is a major shock. But given his popularity, I am not surprised by how many fans are taking it personally that Harry Styles is not being considered for the 2027 Grammys — and Harries have a lot to say about it.

grammys 2027 snubbing harry styles like ok i never cared that’s still my goat pic.twitter.com/vpaAjlVVAU — faz💋🪩𝜗𝜚⋆₊˚ (@discodivarry) November 16, 2026

harry snubbed in every single category i actually cannot believe this is happening — claire🐇 ISO 6/5 & 8/28 PODS (@tiwiflrry) November 16, 2026

harry styles with 0 grammy noms I DEMAND A RECOUNT pic.twitter.com/LzGhlQIfRY — victoria! ~ 49ers (8-1) (@VictoriaVan15) November 16, 2026

harry was snubbed yet again. will not be tuning into the grammys this year. pic.twitter.com/U1Cdu0T5oQ — kar 🪩 (@readykissgo) November 16, 2026

so harry styles didn’t get 1 thing nominated smh pic.twitter.com/fqcmvnlsb4 — shenna🎄🪩☁️ (@finelinedisco) November 16, 2026

harry snubbed from the grammys completely????????????? — jodie ❤️‍🔥 (@jlb26_) November 16, 2026

wait a damn minute😭😭😭 they did NOT nominate Harry Styles??? GOOD RIDDANCE 😭😭😭😭 we don’t need another snub pic.twitter.com/VxFEpdE05U — Khalil | woo🌹 (@rudeboyswift13) November 16, 2026

harry completely shut out after winning aoty for his last album i’m giggling pic.twitter.com/6K1YQKRNu5 — a (@soulcontrolled) November 16, 2026

harry styles was Snubbed btw how did he sweep for his last album and not get a single nomination this time… have you guys not heard carla’s song???? — alisha ⋆˙⟡ (@MUMLFTV) November 16, 2026

Needless to say, they are not pleased.

i bet harry doesn’t even GAF tbh but i’m still annoyed they snubbed him — iz 🛰 (@glossiertroye) November 16, 2026

harry not receiving a single grammy nomination is INSANE to me — sky (@skylarjtaylor) November 16, 2026

harry styles SNUBBED i wanna cohesively rant but i just need to crash out offline pic.twitter.com/2BSJC9yakw — nat 👻🪩🎃HARRYWEEN (@incognitonat) November 16, 2026

While it is unfortunate that Harry Styles was not nominated for any 2027 Grammy Awards, that’s not to say that the KISSCO era was unsuccessful. Styles is continuing his success from 2026, with his Together, Together Tour extending through August 2027. And for fans, Styles will continue to shine brightly no matter what.