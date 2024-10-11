10 Organizations To Support On International Day Of The Girl 2024

If there’s something you need to know about me, it’s that I’m a fierce supporter of women. In fact, in the little description about me at the bottom of this very article, you’ll even find a little tidbit about how passionate I am about women and the things they create. From Greta Gerwig to Alex Cooper to my own mother, I love watching women succeed, and I love supporting that success in any way I can. With that said, you know I love to see International Day of the Girl coming.

The global holiday, which falls on Oct. 11, was originally called International Day of the Girl Child and was introduced in 2012 by the United Nations. Its purpose is to uplift girls, promote their empowerment, and help fulfill their human rights in the journey toward gender equality.

For those of us who were lucky to have had an upbringing with access to healthcare, education, and safety, this is a great time to consider supporting girls around the world who aren’t as fortunate. There are many organizations that are working to help girls around the world — here are 10 of them to consider donating to during this time of year.

Educate Girls

Educate Girls is a charity that works with government and community-based volunteers in India to ensure girls in the most remote parts of the country get access to an education and are enrolled in school. Since the charity’s inception, it has supported 2.2 million students with remedial learning in four Indian states. There are a few different options for donating, but even if you aren’t in a position to donate, the organization also has a resource tab so you can inform yourself about the work it does.

Breakthrough

Breakthrough is an organization focused on gender-based violence. It aims to tackle the perpetuation of gender-based discrimination and help educate and empower people to stand up against gender-based violence. Based in India, it engages nearly 1.5 million adolescents in schools and communities, aiming to reshape attitudes and beliefs toward gender. The organization’s efforts in communities are contributing to an increase in the age of marriage and a higher number of girls remaining in school. It is based in India, and you can donate, or volunteer.

Plan International

Plan International is an organization that works in over 80 countries that promotes free and equal access to quality education, protection from violence, reproductive health rights, youth empowerment, and more. You can donate online, with options to select a specific cause you want your money to go toward.

CAMFED

CAMFED is a non-governmental campaign for education in Africa. The organization tackles the exclusion of girls from schools and how poverty keeps many women from getting the education they deserve and transition into adulthood. All of their programs are also led by local communities.

Equality Now

Equality Now is all about creating equality for women and girls via the law. For the girls of the world who live in places without legal equality, Equality Now aims to utilize its network of lawyers, supporters, and activists to call out those inequalities where they see them in order to create social change.

Black Girls Code

Black Girls Code is a nonprofit that supports girls of color in the tech industry through education and support in coding. The org partners with schools and sponsors such as Google and the NBA foundation to offer a range of programs where young Black girls can enhance their skills and pursue career paths in tech.

Women’s Refugee Commission

The Women’s Refugee Commission is all about creating a better world for refugees, specifically aiming to protect and empower women, children, and youth affected by conflict and crisis. Its mission centers on improving the lives and rights of those often overlooked in humanitarian efforts, working toward a future where displaced people are treated with dignity and have the support they need to rebuild their lives.

Malala Fund

The Malala Fund is one you may have already heard of. Cofounded by Malala Yousafzai and her father in 2013, the org works in 10 different counties with the aim of getting girls closer to achieving academic access and success.

Girls Not Brides

Girls Not Brides is a partnership made up of more than 1,400 civil society member organizations in more than 100 countries. Its purpose is to create a world without child, early, and forced marriages for young women. There are lots of ways to show support for this important org.

Friends of Kenyan Orphans

Friends of Kenyan Orphans is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and educating Kenyan orphans. The organization supports grassroots initiatives in Kenya, ensuring orphaned and vulnerable children receive education and essential resources in a safe, nurturing environment.