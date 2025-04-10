Instagram is always popping off with some new feature or other. (I mean, we all remember when the carousel update started allowing users to post 20 photos instead of 10, right?) Well now, the app is testing a new feature that could seriously change the game for some creators. Want to know more about it? Let’s lock in. (You’ll understand the reference in a sec, trust.)

In early April, some IG users may have noticed a very odd thing while scrolling their feed: Instead of seeing a post, they were shown a blurred-out image with a little image of a key overlayed on it, along with a prompt that prompted users to “unlock” the post by entering a secret code in the app, with a space to type in the code. (If you happened to be on a desktop, the prompt would tell you to open the post in the app and enter the code there.)

So, what’s all this about? “We are testing several new Reels features, including this one, to improve the Reels experience on Instagram,” a spokesperson from Meta, Instagram’s parent company, tells Her Campus.

When Meta is testing a feature, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be available to everyone. Usually, features that are being tested are made available to small groups of accounts (like Instagram’s official @design handle) to see how a feature works and whether users like it. From there, Meta will decide whether to release it to more accounts, or even do a global rollout of the feature.

If IG ends up going forward with this feature, it seems like users will have the ability to lock certain posts — possibly only Reels, according to the Meta spokesperson’s statement — perhaps to keep certain content private to only specific followers. For example, if you want to post something but only for your friends to see, you could drop the code in your group chat. (Just keep in mind that the code could either be shared with others, or simply guessed, so always be mindful of what you post online.)

According to Social Media Today, this feature could also be used to increase engagement. On @design’s locked post, there’s a hint that tells viewers where to find the code — it’s the first hashtag on the post. This encourages users to read the caption of the post before unlocking the Reel. Creators and brands could also “hide” the code elsewhere, like on their website or in an email newsletter, which would have their followers going on something of a treasure hunt to track down the code.

Plus, although this isn’t confirmed, it’s also possible that creators could use locked posts as a way to make money. For example, maybe followers can pay to unlock posts by sending the creator money and getting the code in exchange.

TBH, there’s still a lot of uncertainty around this work-in-progress feature, so you’ll have to keep an eye on your IG feeds (and this space!) for more info.