There Are So Many Influencers At The Olympics. Here’s Who To Follow

The Olympics are back, and for many, they’re off to a great start. The highly anticipated 2024 Summer Olympic Games officially kicked off in Paris on Friday July 26, and fans across the entire world have their TVs set to NBC, CBC (the Canadian girlies know), or whatever participating streaming platforms they prefer in order to have the Olympics playing in the background pretty much at all times of the day. There are lots of ways to get your fill of Olympics content, but one of the most accessible ways — especially for Gen Zers — is via social media.

As with every year (except for the Covid-wrecked 2021 event), a ton of famous people have flocked to watch the 2024 Olympics in person, including many college students’ favorite influencers, who are taking fans behind the scenes with their Olympics content.

Below, check out seven influencers who are at the Olympics and sharing content for you to enjoy. While you may not get to go to the Olympics, living vicariously through your favorite influencers might be the next-best thing.

Tabitha Swatosh

Another famous TikToker headed to the Olympics this year is Tabitha Swatosh. The self-proclaimed “big sister of the internet” has over 14 million followers on TikTok, and has a successful YouTube channel as well. She is at the Paris Olympics with Team USA, so she’s sure to have plenty of fun deets to share.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher is a woman of many talents, and it works out great for fans, because she is both an Olympic athlete and an influencer. She is on Team USA’s women’s rugby team, and has already been documenting her time in Paris, including some great nuggets of info about life in the Olympic Village. I mean, who better to get all the behind the scenes info from than an actual Olympic athlete?

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain has been the fashion darling of the internet for years. She originally started her career on YouTube, and has since built an empire with a podcast and her viral coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee. She is at the Olympics with Ralph Lauren, who designed the Team USA uniforms, and is absolutely slaying the style game while there.

Brittany Broski

After going viral for her Kombucha Girl meme, Brittany Broski has made a career for herself with a successful podcast, YouTube channel, and celebrity interview show called Royal Court. Broski is at the Olympics as a Team USA partner, so get ready for lots of BTS content.

Kristy Scott

Kristy Scott is one of those influencers who, even if you don’t recognize her name, you would almost definitely know her videos. (She and her husband Desmond are best known for their hilarious Kristy Kardashian skits.) She’s be attending the Olympics with the YouTube team, so look out for her videos glam but relatable videos.

Alex Cooper

Creator and host of one of the most successful podcasts of our generation, Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper is putting in the work at the Olympics, hosting the Olympics coverage for Peacock and also creating content for her own accounts.

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is a famous streamer and YouTuber, best known for his comedy content. He has famous guests including, most recently, Kevin Hart. He is also at the Paris Olympics this year, and so far has met Lebron James and Stephen Curry, who are both on Team USA’s men’s basketball team. Fans are sure to see more content from him soon, so keep those eyes peeled.