15 Influencers To Follow For Olympics 2026 Content, So You Don’t Miss A Thing

Let the Games begin! Whether you’re a die-hard sports enthusiast or just tuning in to watch all the real-life Olympic couples who are competing athletes a la Heated Rivalry, the Olympics are a must-see event. The 2026 Winter Olympics are in Milan this year, and are scheduled to take place from Feb. 6 through the 22. The events feature classic winter sports like curling, alpine skiing, ice hockey (cue “All the Things She Said”), figure skating, and more — and there are a lot of them.
Because the Olympic events are scheduled pretty much all day every day (I’m talking 4 a.m. start times, thanks to the time difference), it’s easy to miss some Olympics viral moments, victorious wins, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. NBCUniversal has crafted an Olympic team to help with exactly that, so you never feel like you’re behind. The network created a Creator Collective for the 2026 Winter Olympics — similar to the Paris Creator Collective from the Summer 2024 Olympics (even featuring some fan favorites from those Games two years ago). This year’s team includes more than 25 creators from different social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Meta, and TikTok. They’re set to travel to Italy to cover the games, chat with the athletes, and more. Here are 15 influencers to follow for your fill of content from the 2026 Olympics.
- Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang
Comedians and co-hosts of the Las Culturistas podcast, Rogers and Yang are guaranteed to deliver hilarious coverage for another year of Olympics. They even have a separate podcast for the Olympics, Two Guys Five Rings, where they’re posting weekly episodes throughout the Games.
- Kylie Kelce
Kelce (who is married to former Eagles player Jason Kelce), with her podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, will be a creator to stay up-to-date with during the 2026 Olympics.
- Cleo Abram
Abram, known for her tech explainer videos on YouTube, has also joined the Creator Collective team for the 2026 Olympics.
- Anna Sitar
Lifestyle content creator Anna Sitar will be providing coverage of the must-see event.
- Rylee Arnold
Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold (aka a literal ray of sunshine) will be documenting Olympic happenings.
- Ashley Yi
Yi, an influencer who has also covered events like this year’s Critics Choice Awards, will be bringing her red carpet coverage to Milan.
- Joe Felixx
Felixx, a content creator who typically covers sports news and updates, will be breaking down the events of the Olympics.
- Mariah Rose
Rose, the host of Hoops for Hotties, which breaks down sports news, will be providing updates and coverage from Milan.
- Molly Carlson
Carlson, a Canadian springboard diver and social media personality, will be providing an athlete’s perspective to Olympics coverage.
- Matthew Meager
Meager, a YouTuber who was a part of the Paris Creator Collective, will be returning for 2026 Olympics Coverage.
- Trey Phills
Phills, a TikToker who covered the Paris 2024 Olympics and features sports content, will be returning even for more sports content.
- Alexa Rivera
Rivera, a YouTuber whose content varies from 24-hour challenges to travel, will be joining the 2026 Olympics to provide more insight into the Games.
- Ashley Alexander
Alexander, a lifestyle YouTuber, will be a new addition to the collective this year.
- Jordan Howlett
Howlett, a content creator and actor known for his Fast Food Secrets Club, will be providing some juicy content this winter.
- QCP
QCP (Gianluca Conte), a content creator who largely centers his cooking content, will be cooking up some Olympics coverage this February.