Ice Spice’s Response To Those Central Cee Dating Rumors Was Messy AF

Y’all, the drama between Ice Spice, influencer Madeline Argy, and rapper Central Cee just got messier. On July 13, Argy uploaded several TikTok videos detailing how blindsided she felt after learning that her BF Central Cee was allegedly cheating on her.

In her videos, Argy described how before she had the chance to break up with Central Cee amid cheating rumors, he was “already with the next girl!” referring to his flirtatious relationship with Ice Spice. At the time of the alleged cheating, Central Cee and Ice Spice had collabed on their song together, “Did It First,” which pretty much details how he cheated on Argy.

One verse (that he played for Argy before the release) even goes, “I’m selective with who I get with / Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with / She investigating, detective / Lucky for me, I deleted the message / All along, it was me and a bad b*tch / But I told her it was me and my bredrin.”

While Argy created her TikTok videos as a response to the situation, Ice Spice is now giving her two cents, and y’all, it is messy.

On July 22, Ice Spice posted a vid to TikTok where she’s seen doing push-ups to the infamous song “Did It First.” She captioned the video: “mood after takin ha manzzz.” Yikes. Argy even commented on the video, “why.” Many have jumped to Argy’s defense in the comments under Ice Spice’s video, especially given how she never once blamed Ice Spice for the demise of her relationship with Central Cee, and instead directed that towards her ex-bf. Her Campus reached out to Ice Spice’s team, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

One user commented, “NOT A GIRLS GIRL. YUCK” accompanied by puking emojis. Another wrote, “eww this is not a good look babes,” while another comment read, “U thought you ate lmaooo” with clown emojis. Needless to say, many are NOT loving Ice Spice’s response to the Argy and Central Cee drama (for valid reason) as it’s definitely rubbing people the wrong way.

In addition to leaving the comment, Argy also responded with a now-deleted video of her own. In the TikTok, Argy was seen trying (and failing) to do push-ups, seemingly mocking Ice Spice’s video. I, for one, wish she kept this post up because it’s hilarious.

Central Cee’s ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy seemingly responds to Ice Spice’s push-up video. pic.twitter.com/OSOgkYeP4W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2024

Many on the internet have been on Argy’s side throughout this drama, as some think Ice Spice is not the girl’s girl she claims to be. Fans found her caption to be nothing less than disrespectful and like the user who commented under her video wrote, this wasn’t a good look babes.