Wait, WTF Happened Between Madeline Argy, Central Cee, & Ice Spice?

TikToker Madeline Argy and rappers Central Cee and Ice Spice have found themselves in a love triangle, and y’all, it’s messy. If you’re chronically online, then you’re probably already familiar with this drama, but if you’re confused about this situation (like I was) and how it came to be, allow me to explain.

Argy and Central Cee have a history. They began dating back in 2022 before they ended their relationship in September 2023. In June 2024, however, pics of the two rekindling their love in Nigeria began circulating online. Their rekindling didn’t last long, though, as their spark extinguished when Central Cee was seen with Ice Spice in London. His pics with the rapper sparked rumors of a potential relationship.

Following these rumors, the two rappers collaborated on a song titled “Did It First” and even starred in a very steamy and risque music video together for the track. The icing on the cake? The lyrics of the track detailed cheating on their respective partners. If Argy wasn’t suspicious before, this oughta do it.

On July 13, Argy took to TikTok to share her side of the story, detailing how she felt extremely blindsided in a 5-part series. Argy explained how she was given no warning before the music video’s release and saw it at the same time the whole world did. In the video, Argy detailed the specifics. “Let me take you guys back a couple months. I’m laid up in bed and [Central Cee] comes to me and he’s like, ‘I have a new song to show you.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, serenade me!’ And then he plays me his verse. I’m like… not only did you just snitch on yourself that you’re cheating, but you just told me exactly how.”

What’s the verse in question? “I’m selective with who I get with / Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with / She investigating, detective / Lucky for me, I deleted the message / All along, it was me and a bad b*tch / But I told her it was me and my bredrin.” Who wouldn’t want to be serenaded with that? The answer is: everyone. According to Argy, Central Cee denied truth to the lyrics, explaining that it was all part of an elaborate marketing stunt.

But, Central Cee sent his personal car to Ice Spice to plant the seed for a dating rumor. Argy explained that at the time of him doing this, they were still very much together. This all happened before their trip to Nigeria, where Argy wanted none of their pictures together posted online, after realizing his scheme. Of course, the opposite happened, and their pics became public.

Elaborating on the month before the “Did It First” release, Argy shared that she “didn’t want to be seen with [Central Cee] for as long as possible before the song drops,” sharing how she wanted to distance herself from any potential cheating rumors that would arise.

Argy explained that, in mid-June, she attempted to arrange a conversation with Central Cee where she planned to break up with him, but that he refused to see her until July 1. When that date rolled around, she said, “He ends up calling me at 11 pm at night and he’s like, ‘I need to see you tonight… because you need to remember that I’m a human being when you see what you’re gonna see tomorrow.” This would be their last direct convo, and the next day, photos of him and Ice Spice shopping together dropped online.

“I didn’t even actually get to break up with him and he’s already with the next girl!” Argy exclaimed.

To rub salt in the wound, four days before Argy’s birthday, Central Cee commented “Trouble” on one of Ice Spice’s Instagram posts. Then, on Argy’s birthday eve, she saw the two of them at the club. A very (un)happy birthday indeed.

The latest update on the drama is Ice Spice and Central Cee performing their collab together at London’s Wireless Festival (being very touchy). Ice Spice also posted a photo dump on Insta that features a pic of the pair together, which attracted a lot of negative comments.

I think we can all agree on one thing: Madeline Argy deserved way better.