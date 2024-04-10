A New Series Starring Lily Gladstone & Riley Keough Is Coming To Hulu & The Plot Is So Intriguing

With an abundance of streaming services that exist, there’s always something new and exciting to watch. One of the highly-anticipated series coming to Hulu in April is the new crime series Under the Bridge. Under the Bridge has been in production since it was ordered by Hulu in September 2022, but he time has come for the public to see all the hard work the cast and crew have put in this past year and a half.

For those who may not have heard of Under the Bridge, all me to give you a little background. It’s a murder mystery that’s based on a novel of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey. The series is based on the true story of the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk. Here’s everything you need to know about Under the Bridge.

When will Under the Bridge be released?

Under the Bridge will premiere on Hulu on April 17, with the first two episodes. After that, there will be a new episode every Wednesday until the series concludes on May 29.

According to Hulu, the series is centered around the “story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.”

Who stars in Under the Bridge?

Even if this is the first time you’ve heard of Under the Bridge, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with some of the cast members.

The show stars Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey, Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland. Keough is best known for her role as Daisy Jones in Amazon Prime’s adaption of Daisy Jones & the Six. She’s also Elvis Presley’s granddaughter. Meanwhile, Gladstone is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Other Under The Bridge cast members include Izzy G. as Kelly Ellard, Chloe Guidry as Josephine Bell, Michael Buie as George Spiros, Ezra Farouke Khan as Manjit Virk, Archie Punjabi as Suman Virk, Javon Walton (Ashtray from HBO’s Euphoria) as Warren Glowatski, Aiyana Goodfellow as Dusty Pace and Anoop Desai as Raj Masihajjar.

You’re not going to want to miss Under the Bridge when it comes to Hulu on April 17.